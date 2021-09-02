Difference between revisions of "Bathabetsoe Diana Nare"
Latest revision as of 17:13, 2 September 2021
Bathabetsoe Diana Nare Mathema is the wife of Cain Mathema.
Background
Diana Nare's husband is Cain Mathema. The two married in 2016 when she was still 23.[1]
Education
Diana Nare Mathema graduated from Midlands State University in 2016 with an honours degree in Politics and Public Management and graduated with a Masters’ degree in 2017.[2][3]
References
- ↑ Zim’s Old, Rich Guys & Their Trendy Pretty Wives, Daily News, Published: April 1, 2018, Retrieved: March 2, 2021
- ↑ Brian Maregedze, A Song to Bathabetsoe Diana Nare Mathema, Sunday News, Published: April 28, 2019, Retrieved: March 2, 2021
- ↑ Leopold Munhende, 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Weds 23-Year-Old Beauty, Radio VOP, Published: December 23, 2016, Retrieved: September 2, 2021