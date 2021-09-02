She was on work-related learning at Bulawayo’s Mhlahlandlela Government Complex in 2014 where Mathema operated from, raising speculation the two met while she was on attachment .<ref name="SN">Brian Maregedze, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/a-song-to-bathabetsoe-diana-nare-mathema/#:~:text=Like%20a%20teenager%20in%20love%2C%20Cain%20Mathema%20opens,as%20indicated%20on%20each%20and%20every%20art%20work. A Song to Bathabetsoe Diana Nare Mathema], ''Sunday News'', Published: April 28, 2019, Retrieved: March 2, 2021</ref><ref name="RP">Leopold Munhende, [https://www.radiovop.com/70-year-old-cain-mathema-weds-23-year-old-beauty/ 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Weds 23-Year-Old Beauty], ''Radio VOP'', Published: December 23, 2016, Retrieved: September 2, 2021</ref>

Diana Nare Mathema graduated from [[Midlands State University]] in 2016 with an honours degree in Politics and Public Management and graduated with a Masters’ degree in 2017.<ref name="SN">Brian Maregedze, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/a-song-to-bathabetsoe-diana-nare-mathema/#:~:text=Like%20a%20teenager%20in%20love%2C%20Cain%20Mathema%20opens,as%20indicated%20on%20each%20and%20every%20art%20work. A Song to Bathabetsoe Diana Nare Mathema], ''Sunday News'', Published: April 28, 2019, Retrieved: March 2, 2021</ref><ref name="RP">Leopold Munhende, [https://www.radiovop.com/70-year-old-cain-mathema-weds-23-year-old-beauty/ 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Weds 23-Year-Old Beauty], ''Radio VOP'', Published: December 23, 2016, Retrieved: September 2, 2021</ref>

Bathabetsoe Diana Nare Mathema

Bathabetsoe Diana Nare Mathema is the wife of Cain Mathema.

Background

Diana Nare's husband is Cain Mathema. The two married in 2016 when she was still 23.





Education

Diana Nare Mathema graduated from Midlands State University in 2016 with an honours degree in Politics and Public Management and graduated with a Masters’ degree in 2017.

