Difference between revisions of "Bathabetsoe Diana Nare"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Education)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|Line 20:
|Line 20:
|keywords= Bathabetsoe Diana Nare, Bathabetsoe Diana Nare Mathema, Bathabetsoe Diana Nare husband, Cain Mathema wife
|keywords= Bathabetsoe Diana Nare, Bathabetsoe Diana Nare Mathema, Bathabetsoe Diana Nare husband, Cain Mathema wife
|description=
|description=
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|−
|image_alt=
|+
|image_alt=
}}
}}
[[Category:Politicians' Spouses]]
[[Category:Politicians' Spouses]]
Latest revision as of 08:53, 3 September 2021
Bathabetsoe Diana Nare Mathema is the wife of Cain Mathema.
Background
Diana Nare's husband is Cain Mathema. The two married in 2016 when she was still 23.[1]
Education
Diana Nare Mathema graduated from Midlands State University in 2016 with an honours degree in Politics and Public Management and graduated with a Masters’ degree in 2017.
She was on work-related learning at Bulawayo’s Mhlahlandlela Government Complex in 2014 where Mathema operated from, raising speculation the two met while she was on attachment.[2][3]
References
- ↑ Zim’s Old, Rich Guys & Their Trendy Pretty Wives, Daily News, Published: April 1, 2018, Retrieved: March 2, 2021
- ↑ Brian Maregedze, A Song to Bathabetsoe Diana Nare Mathema, Sunday News, Published: April 28, 2019, Retrieved: March 2, 2021
- ↑ Leopold Munhende, 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Weds 23-Year-Old Beauty, Radio VOP, Published: December 23, 2016, Retrieved: September 2, 2021