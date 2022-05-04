Difference between revisions of "Batiraishe Henry Mukonoweshuro"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Batiraishe Henry Mukonoweshuro''' is a Zimbabwean diplomat. He is currently Zimbabwe's ambassador to Botswana. ==Career== On 19 November 2019, Batiraishe Henry Mukono...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|Line 14:
|Line 14:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Batiraishe Henry Mukonoweshuro, Batiraishe Henry Mukonoweshuro Biography, Ambassador Batiraishe Henry Mukonoweshuro, Zimbabwe Ambassador Botswana
|keywords= Batiraishe Henry Mukonoweshuro, Batiraishe Henry Mukonoweshuro Biography, Ambassador Batiraishe Henry Mukonoweshuro, Zimbabwe Ambassador Botswana
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt= Batiraishe Henry Mukonoweshuro Biography
|image_alt= Batiraishe Henry Mukonoweshuro Biography
Latest revision as of 14:20, 4 May 2022
Batiraishe Henry Mukonoweshuro is a Zimbabwean diplomat. He is currently Zimbabwe's ambassador to Botswana.
Career
On 19 November 2019, Batiraishe Henry Mukonoweshuro presented his letters of credence to the SADC Executive Secretary, Her Excellency Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax, in Gaborone, Botswana.[1]
He also served as Consul General of Zimbabwe in South Africa.[2]
References
- ↑ The New Zimbabwe Ambassador Presents Letters of Credence to SADC Secretariat, SADC, Published: November 21, 2019, Retrieved: May 4, 2022
- ↑ Jonisayi Maromo, 'Massive response' to Zim's calls for relocation of exiled citizens. IOL, Published: April 27, 2018, Retrieved: May 4, 2022