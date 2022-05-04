|description= Batiraishe Henry Mukonoweshuro is a Zimbabwean diplomat. He is currently Zimbabwe's ambassador to Botswana.

Batiraishe Henry Mukonoweshuro is a Zimbabwean diplomat. He is currently Zimbabwe's ambassador to Botswana.

Career

On 19 November 2019, Batiraishe Henry Mukonoweshuro presented his letters of credence to the SADC Executive Secretary, Her Excellency Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax, in Gaborone, Botswana.[1]

He also served as Consul General of Zimbabwe in South Africa.[2]