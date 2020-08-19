Difference between revisions of "Batoka Gorge"

Batoka Gorge

Batoka Gorge is situated between Zimbabwe and Zambia, on the banks of the Zambezi River. In a shallow valley, the river flows over a level basalt plateau towards the falls vertical drop. There are no mountains, escarpments or valleys - only the flat plateau as far as the eye can see. The river gathers momentum as its full width plummets over the vertical drop of the falls. The entire volume of water flows into the first gorge and then meanders downstream through the remaining 4 gorges.

The rainy season is from late November to early April, the rest of the year constitutes the dry season. February to may is the flood season, April is the peak period for the rains. The mist from the Victoria falls during this period can rise 400 metres. The area is accessible from Zimbabwe or Zambia by road or air throughout the year.

Game is abundant at Batoka Gorge, with hippos and crocodiles found in large numbers. In the drier months elephants are often found crossing the river to the Victoria Falls area and the gorges are a world heritage site. The activities in the area include morning and evening game drives, river rafting, and bungee jumping. A Zimbabwe safari to Batoka Gorge will not be complete without visiting the Victoria Falls and surrounding area.[1]









