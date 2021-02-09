Difference between revisions of "Batsirai Badze"

Pindula

In July 2018, Batsirai Badze was elected unopposed to Ward 7 UMP-Zvataida RDC, for Zanu PF.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected unopposed to Ward 7 UMP-Zvataida RDC. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
