

Batsirai Esther Chigama is an award winning Zimbabwean spoken word poet, a short story writer and a socio-political gender activist. She is one of the female pioneers of the country's modern day spoken word craft.

Background

Batsirai Chigama was born in 1977 in Zimbabwe and has been a teacher of performance and creative writing workshops for over two decades. Her first poetry collection, Gather the Children, won the 2019 Outstanding First Creative Published Work from the National Arts Merit Awards in Zimbabwe. She is an Iowa International Writers Programme Honorary Fellow, 2019. She is a graduate of the University of Zimbabwe.

Career

In 2014, Chigama was awarded second prize in the Stanza Poetry Festival Digital Slam ahead of eight other contestants chosen from all over the world. Passionate about providing alternative narratives to those featured in mainstream media, and in working with young people, her work has taken her as far from home as Denmark, performing and facilitating creative writing and spoken word workshops in schools."

In 2014-15 Batsirai was appointed the Woman Scream International Poetry Festival organiser for Zimbabwe. In 2013, a selection of Chigama's poetry was featured on Poetry International alongside five other Zimbabwe women poets. She also appeared in the Prairie Schooner Winter Issue, Women and The Global Imagination , 2014.

A published short-story writer, she dedicates some of her time to write on the arts and culture in Zimbabwe for the local website Zimbo Jam . Chigama has also become a contributor for POVO Magazine Women's Edition. She says she would like to lend her voice to the women whose voices are silenced the world over.[1]

Her Work

Poems

In 1993 when she was at Msengezi High there was a call for material to be published in the school magazine and she wrote two poems and they were accepted.

Where I come from

Frills of winter

Justice will Find You

Shards

Beyond the walls

Child Soldier[2]

Featured In

Short Stories

Mapping Me A Landscape of Women's Stories, Maymona Production Ltd, 2014

When Silence Speaks, Crossing Borders Magazine http://www.transculturalwriting.com/radiophonics/contents/magazine/issue3/index.html

Mavambo – New Beginnings, Crossing Borders Magazine http://www.transculturalwriting.com/radiophonics/contents/magazine/issue7/index.html

Broken Wings, Crossing Borders Magazine http://www.transculturalwriting.com/radiophonics/contents/magazine/issuetwelve/index.html

http://www.transculturalwriting.com/radiophonics/contents/magazine/issuetwelve/index.html Waiting Area 2 (Extract), Writing from Africa

Poetry

Traps, Zimbabwe Women Writers, 2015

Women & The Global Imagination, Prairie Schooner, 2014

XXX Nosside World Poetry Prize Anthology, 2014

XXVIIII Nosside World Poetry Prize Anthology, Italy, 2012

The Hummingbird Review, 2012

State of the Nation - Contemporary Zimbabwean Poetry, Conversation Paperpress, 2009

Defiled Sacredness - A collections of poems about the effects of rape and sexual abuse on the individual and society, Mensa Press, 2009

Visions of the Motherland - A poetic celebration of the cultures, tribes and the people of Africa, Mensa Press, 2009

The War against War - Poetry about the Stark Realities of War, Mensa Press, 2009

Awards

2012 Italian Hosside World poetry competition award

Second prize in the Stanza Poetry festival Digital Slam

2019 Outstanding First Creative Published Work from the National Arts Merit Awards

Pictures

Batsirai Chigama

Videos







