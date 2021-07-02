Pindula

Beatrice
Population
 (2009)
1,647

Beatrice is a Town located in Mashonaland East Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 1,647 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.

See Mhondoro Secondary School.

