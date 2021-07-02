Difference between revisions of "Beatrice"
Beatrice
|Population
(2009)
|1,647
Beatrice is a Town located in Mashonaland East Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 1,647 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.
See Mhondoro Secondary School.