Difference between revisions of "Beatrice"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 25:
|Line 25:
}}
}}
|−
'''Beatrice''' is a Town located in [[Mashonaland East Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]].
|+
'''Beatrice''' is a Town located in [[Mashonaland East Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]].
==Population==
==Population==
|Line 64:
|Line 64:
<references/>
<references/>
|−
[[Category:Towns and Cities]][[Category:Places]]
|+
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
|+
[[Category:Places]]
Latest revision as of 09:46, 2 July 2021
Beatrice
|Population
(2009)
|1,647
Beatrice is a Town located in Seke District, Mashonaland East Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 1,647 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.
See Mhondoro Secondary School.