Beatrice Nyamupinga born Beatrice Karimatsenga Tembo is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF.
Background
Beatrice Nyamupinga is the firstborn of the late David Karimatsenga Tembo (nom-de-plume David Tembo) and Martha Karimatsenga Tembo. Both her parents are late with her father having died in 1994 and her mother on January 16, 2021. Her parents were instrumental in setting up camps for liberation war guerrillas in Beira, Mozambique.[1]
Siblings
Nyamupinga's sibling Locardia Karimatsenga is a cleric in South Africa.
Husband
Her husband was Felix Nyamupinga who died in South Africa on Thursday 16 October 2014 after a heart attack aged 65.[2]
Children
Nyamupinga and her late husband had three daughters Rutendo, Wadzanai and Gamuchirai.[2]
Political Career
In the 2013 elections, Beatrice Nyamupinga was elected Goromonzi East Member of Parliament as a Zanu-PF candidate.[2]
References
- ↑ Karimatsenga Tembo’s melody lingers on, The Herald, Published: January 26, 2021, Retrieved: June 9, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 Diplomat Nyamupinga laid to rest, The Herald, Published: October 23, 2014, Retrieved: June 9, 2021