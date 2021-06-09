According to a notice in the press, the furniture included a five-piece kitchen set, four garden chairs and a television stand sold at an auction after the Sheriff of the [[High Court]] attached it under case number HC11991/12. Nyamupinga’s Jianshe motorbike registration number JS125GY was also auctioned.<ref name="Herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/mp-loses-property/ MP loses property], ''The Herald'', Published: October 17, 2014, Retrieved: June 9, 2021</ref >

Beatrice Nyamupinga born Beatrice Karimatsenga Tembo is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF.

Background

Beatrice Nyamupinga is the firstborn of the late David Karimatsenga Tembo (nom-de-plume David Tembo) and Martha Karimatsenga Tembo. Both her parents are late with her father having died in 1994 and her mother on January 16, 2021. Her parents were instrumental in setting up camps for liberation war guerrillas in Beira, Mozambique.[1]

Siblings

Nyamupinga's sibling Locadia Karimatsenga is a cleric in South Africa.

Husband

Her husband was Felix Nyamupinga who died in South Africa on Thursday 16 October 2014 after a heart attack aged 65.[2]

Children

Nyamupinga and her late husband had three daughters Rutendo, Wadzanai and Gamuchirai.[2]

Political Career

In the 2013 elections, Beatrice Nyamupinga was elected Goromonzi East Member of Parliament as a Zanu-PF candidate.[2] In 2018, Nyamupinga claimed that she was fraudulently blocked from contesting the Zanu PF primary elections, where Energy Mutodi won the ticket to represent her constituency in the runup to the general elections.

She printed posters after Joel Biggie Matiza had informed her she was on the ballot. However, Kudzai Majuru, the secretary for legal affairs in the province and head of Goromonzi district in Zanu PF informed her she was not approved, and she accepted that. On election day, Nyamupinga said her name suddenly appeared on some ballot papers, causing confusion. However, Mutodi disputed Nyamupinga's claim saying she had campaigned until election day and had lost fairly.[3]

Bankruptcy

On 16 October 2014, Nyamupinga's property worth thousands of dollars was auctioned after she failed to settle an undisclosed debt owed to Backladen Enterprises Private Limited.

According to a notice in the press, the furniture included a five-piece kitchen set, four garden chairs and a television stand sold at an auction after the Sheriff of the High Court attached it under case number HC11991/12. Nyamupinga’s Jianshe motorbike registration number JS125GY was also auctioned.[4]