Difference between revisions of "Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital"

Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital (BRIDH) is a City of Harare health centre.

It is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe

Simon Mazorodze Rd, Mbare Harare Tel: +263 4 4 775 824, 752 726, +263 4 792 761 Email: