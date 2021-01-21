Difference between revisions of "Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital"
Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital (BRIDH) is a City of Harare health centre.
It is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe
Contact Details
Simon Mazorodze Rd, Mbare Harare Tel: +263 4 4 775 824, 752 726, +263 4 792 761 Email: Related Websites: https://www.medpages.info/sf/index.php?page=organisation&orgcode=147525, http://docbeecee.co.uk/directory/listing/beatrice-road-infectious-diseases-hospital-bridh, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_hospitals_in_Zimbabwe,