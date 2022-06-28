It was reported at the time that Tonhodzayi was appointed to the ZTA board due to her vast experience and knowledge of the African media landscape. <ref name="Title"> [https://africabusinesscommunities.com/news/apo-group-beatrice-tonhodzayi-appointed-to-the-board-of-the-zimbabwe-tourism-authority/ APO Group’s Beatrice Tonhodzayi appointed to the board of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority], Africa Business Communities, Published 24 June 2022, Retrieved 28 June 2022</ref>

It was reported at the time that Tonhodzayi was appointed to the ZTA board due to her vast experience and knowledge of the African media landscape.

In 2022, Tonhodzayi was appointed to the Board of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) by the Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, the Honourable Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu.

In 2022, Tonhodzayi was appointed to the Board of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) by the Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, the Honourable Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu . <ref name="Title"> [https://africabusinesscommunities.com/news/apo-group-beatrice-tonhodzayi-appointed-to-the-board-of-the-zimbabwe-tourism-authority/_APO Group’s Beatrice Tonhodzayi appointed to the board of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority] Africa Business Communities, Published 24 June 2022, Retrieved 28 June 2022 .

Tonhodzayi-Ngondo has also worked in the NGO sector doing HIV programming and training. She served on the Zimparks Board serving on the Finance and Business Development Committees respectively. In June 2021, she joined APO Group as an Account Manager.<ref name="L">[https://www.linkedin.com/in/beatrice-tonhodzayi-025b2663/?originalSubdomain=zw Beatrice Tonhodzayi], ''LinkedIn'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 27, 2022</ref>

Tonhodzayi-Ngondo has also worked in the NGO sector doing HIV programming and training. She served on the Zimparks Board serving on the Finance and Business Development Committees respectively. In June 2021, she joined APO Group as an Account Manager.<ref name="L">[https://www.linkedin.com/in/beatrice-tonhodzayi-025b2663/?originalSubdomain=zw Beatrice Tonhodzayi], ''LinkedIn'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 27, 2022</ref>



Beatrice Tonhodzayi-Ngondo is a Zimbabwean award-winning journalist. Tonhodzayi-Ngondo has worked with Zimpapers in different portfolios and has served on various boards.

Career

In November 2014, Beatrice Tonhodzayi was part of a nine-member National Aids Council (NAC) board appointed by Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa. On 4 March 2019, new Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo dissolved the NAC board following concerns by stakeholders on the appointment of the board, which was deemed improper.[1] During her time on the NAC board, Tonhodzayi was Vice-chairperson.[2]

In May 2016, Tonhodzayi was appointed public relations and corporate affairs manager for Zimpapers. Tonhodzayi has worked with Zimpapers in different portfolios starting off as a reporter at The Herald and moving onto the company’s first commercial radio project; Star FM at its inception in 2012 where she was heading News and Current Affairs.[3]

She became a Senior Health Reporter and started a weekly column Let's Talk About AIDS where she demonstrated her passion for health communication and made her win an Auxillia Chimusoro award.

Tonhodzayi later joined the Southern Africa HIV and AIDS Information Dissemination Service (SAfAIDS) as a Programme Officer responsible for media.[4]

Tonhodzayi-Ngondo has also worked in the NGO sector doing HIV programming and training. She served on the Zimparks Board serving on the Finance and Business Development Committees respectively. In June 2021, she joined APO Group as an Account Manager.[5]

In 2022, Tonhodzayi was appointed to the Board of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) by the Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, the Honourable Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu.

It was reported at the time that Tonhodzayi was appointed to the ZTA board due to her vast experience and knowledge of the African media landscape. [6]

Awards

Beatrice Tonhodzayi-Ngondo has received a number of awards including the 2017 Megafast Oustanding Public Relations Leader of the Year Award. In 2018, Total Media recognised Bea to be among the 20 successful Zimbabwean women in business and marketing.[4]