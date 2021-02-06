Beautie Masvaure Alt is a Zimbabwean born Filmmaker, Continuity/Script Supervisor and Director.

Background

Beautie Masvaure Alt is the niece of the late theatre legend Walter Muparutsa. She and Muparutsa were the founders of the Global Arts Theatre Trust.[1]

Husband

She is married to American academic, Jesse Alt. The two had an Oriental-themed wedding at Lake Chivero on October 26, 2013.[1]

Career

She worked as Script Supervisor on numerous popular TV series like Isibaya, Jacob’s Cross and Zone 14.[1] Masvaure Alt directed the film titled Shaina (translated Shine in English) which featured the best of Zimbabwe’s talent in the likes of Jesesi Mungoshi, Leroy Gopal, Edmore Sandifolo, Marian Kunonga and Charmaine Mujeri.[2]

Masvaure Alt worked as a coordinator and associate editor on a book project, production manager and voice casting on a radio serial drama for CDC. She also worked on voice casting for an animation feature, directed two documentaries for UNICEF Zimbabwe and for SABC 2 as well as directing a short film for Zimbabwe International Film Festival 2005.[3]

Positions Held

Drama – Ochre Media – Harvest – Creative Director Natalie Haarhoff – Director

Drama – Burnt Onion - Bedford Wives – Director Catherine Cooke – Episodic Director & Continuity-Script Supervisor

Telenovela - The Televisionaries - Hope - Producer Erika Klopfer - Episodic Director

Telenovela - Bomb – The Road – Producer Shelli Miller – Continuity-Script Supervisor

Telenovela – Ferguson Films – Rockville Season 3 – Producer Shona Fergurson - Continuity-Script Supervisor

Feature – Moonlighting Films – The Queen of Katwe – Cast assistant to lead: David Oyelowo

Feature – DV8 – Mandela’s Gun Dailies – Director Charlie Vundla - Continuity-Script Supervisor

Series – Bomb – Shuga – Producer Candice Tenant - Continuity-Script Supervisor

Commercial – 0307 Films – Nando’s - 'Continuity-Script Supervisor

Commercial – Gatehouse – Jameson - Continuity-Script Supervisor

Commercial - Team Best - Cell C Buyout - Production Coordinator

Commercial - Let it Rain Films - Outsurance - Production Coordinator

Commercial - 0307 Films - Nando’s - Continuity/Script Supervisor

Commercial - Gatehouse - Jameson - Continuity/Script Supervisor

Corporate - The Divas Audio Visual Communication - Sasol 4 Gas - Production Coordinator

Interviews - Mann Made Media - MTV Base - Cast Coordinator[4]