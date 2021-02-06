Difference between revisions of "Beautie Masvaure Alt"
'''Beautie Masvaure Alt''' is a Zimbabwean born Filmmaker, Continuity/Script Supervisor and Director.

==Background==

Beautie Masvaure Alt is the niece of the late theatre legend Walter Muparutsa. She and Muparutsa were the founders of the Global Arts Theatre Trust.
'''Beautie Masvaure Alt''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] born Filmmaker, Continuity/Script Supervisor and
'''Beautie Masvaure Alt''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] born Filmmaker, Continuity/Script Supervisor and
Director.
Director.
She worked as Script Supervisor on numerous popular TV series like ''Isibaya'', ''Jacob’s Cross'' and ''Zone 14''.<ref name="Z"/> Masvaure Alt directed the film titled [[Shaina]] (translated Shine in English) which featured the best of Zimbabwe’s talent in the likes of [[Jesesi Mungoshi]], [[Leroy Gopal]], [[Edmore Sandifolo]], [[Marian Kunonga]] and [[Charmaine Mujeri]].<ref name="E"> Plot Mhako, [https://earground.com/2020/08/19/shaina-a-film-set-to-illuminate-hope-and-new-imagination-earground/ SHAINA A FILM SET TO ILLUMINATE HOPE AND NEW IMAGINATION #EARGROUND], ''EarGround'', Published: August 19, 2020, Retrieved: February 6, 2021</ref>
She worked as Script Supervisor on numerous popular TV series like ''Isibaya'', ''Jacob’s Cross'' and ''Zone 14''.<ref name="Z"/> Masvaure Alt directed the film titled [[Shaina]] (translated Shine in English) which featured the best of Zimbabwe’s talent in the likes of [[Jesesi Mungoshi]], [[Leroy Gopal]], [[Edmore Sandifolo]], [[Marian Kunonga]] and [[Charmaine Mujeri]].<ref name="E"> Plot Mhako, [https://earground.com/2020/08/19/shaina-a-film-set-to-illuminate-hope-and-new-imagination-earground/ SHAINA A FILM SET TO ILLUMINATE HOPE AND NEW IMAGINATION #EARGROUND], ''EarGround'', Published: August 19, 2020, Retrieved: February 6, 2021</ref>
Masvaure Alt worked as a coordinator and associate editor on a book project, production manager and voice casting on a radio serial drama for CDC. She also worked on voice casting for an animation feature, directed two documentaries for UNICEF Zimbabwe and for SABC 2 as well as directing a short film for Zimbabwe International Film Festival 2005.<ref name="V">[https://vimeo.com/beautiemasvaurealt Beautie Masvaure Alt], ''Vimeo'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 6, 2021</ref>
Masvaure Alt worked as a coordinator and associate editor on a book project, production manager and voice casting on a radio serial drama for CDC. She also worked on voice casting for an animation feature, directed two documentaries for UNICEF Zimbabwe and for SABC 2 as well as directing a short film for Zimbabwe International Film Festival 2005.<ref name="V">[https://vimeo.com/beautiemasvaurealt Beautie Masvaure Alt], ''Vimeo
'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 6, 2021</ref>
===Positions Held===
Revision as of 16:58, 6 February 2021
Beautie Rudo Masvaure Alt is a Zimbabwean born Filmmaker, Continuity/Script Supervisor and Director.
Background
Beautie Masvaure Alt is the niece of the late theatre legend Walter Muparutsa. She and Muparutsa were the founders of the Global Arts Theatre Trust.[1]
Husband
She is married to American academic, Jesse Alt. The two had an Oriental-themed wedding at Lake Chivero on October 26, 2013.[1]
Career
She worked as Script Supervisor on numerous popular TV series like Isibaya, Jacob’s Cross and Zone 14.[1] Masvaure Alt directed the film titled Shaina (translated Shine in English) which featured the best of Zimbabwe’s talent in the likes of Jesesi Mungoshi, Leroy Gopal, Edmore Sandifolo, Marian Kunonga and Charmaine Mujeri.[2]
Masvaure Alt worked as a coordinator and associate editor on a book project, production manager and voice casting on a radio serial drama for CDC. She also worked on voice casting for an animation feature, directed two documentaries for UNICEF Zimbabwe and for SABC 2 as well as directing a short film for Zimbabwe International Film Festival 2005. She was one of two directors on a 26 part drama series called Harvest.[3]
She was also the Continuity-Script Supervisor on six episodes of the Peral Thusi series Queen Sono and was also in the Script and Continuity Department for 3 Way Junction (2018).[4]
Positions Held
- Drama – Ochre Media – Harvest – Creative Director Natalie Haarhoff – Director
- Drama – Burnt Onion - Bedford Wives – Director Catherine Cooke – Episodic Director & Continuity-Script Supervisor
- Telenovela - The Televisionaries - Hope - Producer Erika Klopfer - Episodic Director
- Telenovela - Bomb – The Road – Producer Shelli Miller – Continuity-Script Supervisor
- Telenovela – Ferguson Films – Rockville Season 3 – Producer Shona Fergurson - Continuity-Script Supervisor
- Feature – Moonlighting Films – The Queen of Katwe – Cast assistant to lead: David Oyelowo
- Feature – DV8 – Mandela’s Gun Dailies – Director Charlie Vundla - Continuity-Script Supervisor
- Series – Bomb – Shuga – Producer Candice Tenant - Continuity-Script Supervisor
- Commercial – 0307 Films – Nando’s - 'Continuity-Script Supervisor
- Commercial – Gatehouse – Jameson - Continuity-Script Supervisor
- Commercial - Team Best - Cell C Buyout - Production Coordinator
- Commercial - Let it Rain Films - Outsurance - Production Coordinator
- Commercial - 0307 Films - Nando’s - Continuity/Script Supervisor
- Commercial - Gatehouse - Jameson - Continuity/Script Supervisor
- Corporate - The Divas Audio Visual Communication - Sasol 4 Gas - Production Coordinator
- Interviews - Mann Made Media - MTV Base - Cast Coordinator[5]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Fairy Tale Wedding for Isibaya Crew Member, Zimbojam, Published: October 31, 2013, Retrieved: February 6, 2021
- ↑ Plot Mhako, SHAINA A FILM SET TO ILLUMINATE HOPE AND NEW IMAGINATION #EARGROUND, EarGround, Published: August 19, 2020, Retrieved: February 6, 2021
- ↑ Beautie Masvaure Alt, Vimeo, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 6, 2021
- ↑ Beautie Masvaure Alt, IMDb, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 6, 2021
- ↑ BEAUTIE MASVAURE, Calla Crew Solutions, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 6, 2021