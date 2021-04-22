Difference between revisions of "Beauty Tandayi Mugadzaweta"
In July 2018, Beauty Tandayi Mugadzaweta was elected to Ward 24 Mazowe RDC, for Zanu PF with 1994 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 24 Mazowe RDC with 1994 votes, beating Gift Givemore Muronzi of MDC Alliance with 526 votes. [1]
