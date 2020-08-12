Difference between revisions of "Beauty Tomu"

In July 2018, Beauty Tomu was elected to Ward 29 Zvimba RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 825 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 29 Zvimba RDC with 825 votes, beating Godrey Matare of NPF with 261 votes, Wonder Mugota of MDC-Alliance with 193 votes, Kudakwashe Chigomararwa of ZIPP with 20 votes and Todd Patrick Nziradzemhuka of ZDU with 19 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

