Beauty Lily Zhuwao is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the wife of Robert Mugabe's nephew and former government minister Patrick Zhuwao.

Background

Beauty Zhuwao was born on 12 January.[1] According to the United States of America Department of the Treasury, she was born on 10 January 1965.[2]

Properties

Zhuwao is the owner of Diandra Farm.[3]

Positions Held

Beauty Zhuwao has held the following positions:

Board Member - Zimbabwe Broadcasting Holdings (2005-2007)

Director Finance & Administration - Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (2000-2008)

Board Member - Transmedia Corporation (Pvt) Ltd (2007-2014)

Board Member - Shelter Zimbabwe (2006-2017)

Executive Director- Gwebi Junction Farm (2008-Present)[3]

Political Career

In February 2011, Zhuwao was beaten by Tsitsi Mugabe in an election done to find Sabina Mugabe's replacement in the national Women’s League. Zvimba District Co-ordinating Committee met on Sunday and elected Tsitsi Mugabe who got 26 votes to beat Beauty Zhuwao who got 14 votes.[4]

Beauty Zhuwao served as Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial Women’s League treasurer until July 2015 when she reportedly quit her party post following pressure from party members accusing her of refusing to sign a petition that led to the ouster of acting provincial chairperson Ziyambi Ziyambi.

Zanu-PF sources told NewsDay that Zhuwao had stepped down after it emerged that she would not survive the ongoing purge targeting Ziyambi’s sympathisers. When contacted for comment, Zhuwao confirmed her resignation, but said she had stepped down to pursue studies at the University of Zimbabwe.[5]

Zhuwao was a rapporteur in an outreach team led by Bednock Nyaude (MDC-T), Virginia Katyamaenza (Zanu PF) and Sinongile Mugijima (MDC-M).[6]

Assault Incident

On 7 September 2010, Beauty Zhuwao allegedly assaulted an MDC-T MP, Bednock Nyaude at a constitutional outreach meeting. Both Nyaude and Zhuwao were asked to write reports of what transpired by Copac co-chairpersons Paul Mangwana and Douglas Mwonzora.

Zhuwao allegedly punched Nyaude after she was denied permission to participate in a team leaders’ crisis meeting.

The incident occurred between 10am and 11am outside the District Administrator’s offices and was reportedly witnessed by police officers who moved in to restrain her.

Nyaude filed a report at Kadoma Police Station in a case recorded under Initial Report Number 0932557 of September 7 2010.

According to eyewitnesses, Zhuwao allegedly became angry after she was told she could not participate in a meeting meant to discuss a request by Zanu PF to replace a member who had not reported for duty.

Nyaude confirmed the incident, saying:

"We were discussing, as team leaders, a replacement request from Zanu PF. They wanted a person who had not reported for duty to be replaced but we were not agreeable. She then joined the discussion and hurled insults at us. I asked her what the problem was but she continued to verbally abuse us. Mugijima later told her to keep quiet since the matter was for team leaders but it seems she was incensed by the remarks. She was shouting at the top of her voice and attracting a lot of attention. I asked her again what she was complaining about and she responded by punching me in the chest. There were some police officers in the vicinity and they moved in to restrain her, but she kept trying to charge towards me while shouting obscenities. I later walked away and made a report to the police."

[6]

On 29 September 2014, Temba Mliswa who at the time was Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson was assaulted by Beauty Zhuwao, following a heated verbal exchange at a meeting in Chinhoyi.

Sources said the two had a heated debate over the manner in which minutes of the previous meeting had been captured with Zhuwao allegedly claiming that they did not reflect what actually transpired.

In a fit of rage, Zhuwao charged towards Mliswa and slapped him once, before other members intervened. Zhuwao confirmed the incident to Southern Eye but declined to give further details saying she would issue a statement later.[7]

Sources told the Daily News that Robert Mugabe who was President at the time, had expressed “utter shock and anguish” at the attacks on Mliswa by Zhuwao. During a top government meeting in Harare in October 2014, Mugabe reportedly questioned why Beauty Zhuwao was cast as the victim in the State media when she was the one who had assaulted Mliswa. He reportedly asked the Media minister Jonathan Moyo why the State media was casting Mliswa as the violator when he was the victim.

Mugabe is said to have said he was quite surprised and disappointed with what Zhuwao’s wife did and apologised on her behalf.[8]