Beaven Shungu Murahwa was a Zimbabwean former Director in the Office of the President. He died on 3 April 2021 from diabetes.
Second Chimurenga Contribution
He was a member of the General Staff who was active in the Manica and Gaza Provinces. After the Lancaster House Conference he provided close security to Zimbabwe's top leadership.[1]
Career
After Zimbabwe's independence in 1980, Murahwa was among the founding crop of the country's intelligence officers who launched the President’s Department. Murahwa was redeployed to the Foreign Service and joined Zimbabwe's Diplomatic Mission in the United Republic of Tanzania, from which he retired.[1]
Death
Murahwa died on 3 April 2021 after a long battle with diabetes.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 President mourns Murahwa, Mpofu, The Sunday Mail, Published: April 4, 2021, Retrieved: April 4, 2021