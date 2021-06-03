Pindula

Professor Beaven Utete

Professor Beaven Utete is a Zimbabwean academic. In 2021, Utete was promoted to the post of Associate Professor, just three years after graduating with a doctorate from Chinhoyi University of Technology.

Education

Professor Utete graduated with a PhD in 2019.[1]

Career

Professor Utete is a Wildlife, Ecology and Conservation lecturer at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT).

In May 2021, Utete was promoted to the post of Associate Professor, just three years after graduating with a doctorate from Chinhoyi University of Technology. Utete had handed in his application for promotion in November 2020.

Beaven Utete is also a footballer with the first team of Chinhoyi University Staff Sports Association (CUSSA).[1]

References

