Professor Beaven Utete is a Zimbabwean academic. In 2021, Utete was promoted to the post of Associate Professor, just three years after graduating with a doctorate from Chinhoyi University of Technology.
Education
Professor Utete graduated with a PhD in 2019.[1]
Career
Professor Utete is a Wildlife, Ecology and Conservation lecturer at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT).
In May 2021, Utete was promoted to the post of Associate Professor, just three years after graduating with a doctorate from Chinhoyi University of Technology. Utete had handed in his application for promotion in November 2020.
Beaven Utete is also a footballer with the first team of Chinhoyi University Staff Sports Association (CUSSA).[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Chinhoyi University of Technology, Facebook, Published: May 17, 2021, Retrieved: June 3, 2021