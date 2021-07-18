Pindula

It is home to about 26,459 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.  
 
See [[St Mary's Secondary School (Beitbridge)]]. <br/>
See [[Distances in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
  
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
 
Beitbridge
Population
 (2009)
26,459

Beitbridge is a Town located in Matabeleland South Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 26,459 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.


See St Mary's Secondary School (Beitbridge).
See Distances in Zimbabwe.

