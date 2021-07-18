Difference between revisions of "Beitbridge"
It is home to about 26,459 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.
Beitbridge
|Population
(2009)
|26,459
Beitbridge is a Town located in Matabeleland South Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 26,459 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.
See St Mary's Secondary School (Beitbridge).
See Distances in Zimbabwe.