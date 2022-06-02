In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Beitbridge''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

See [[Distances in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

See [[Distances in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

Beitbridge is a Town located in Matabeleland South Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 26,459 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.



See St Mary's Secondary School (Beitbridge).

See Distances in Zimbabwe.



Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Beitbridge returned to Parliament:

Kembo Mohadi of PF-ZAPU - 13 680 votes.

John Masole Mbedgi of Zanu PF - 10 476 votes.



















