Difference between revisions of "Beitbridge"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 33:
|Line 33:
See [[St Mary's Secondary School (Beitbridge)]]. <br/>
See [[St Mary's Secondary School (Beitbridge)]]. <br/>
See [[Distances in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[Distances in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
{| class="pintablefloat"
{| class="pintablefloat"
|Line 62:
|Line 69:
|description=
|description=
}}
}}
|−
|−
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
[[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Places]]
Latest revision as of 10:43, 2 June 2022
Beitbridge
|Population
(2009)
|26,459
Beitbridge is a Town located in Matabeleland South Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 26,459 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.
See St Mary's Secondary School (Beitbridge).
See Distances in Zimbabwe.
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Beitbridge returned to Parliament:
- Kembo Mohadi of PF-ZAPU - 13 680 votes.
- John Masole Mbedgi of Zanu PF - 10 476 votes.