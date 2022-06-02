Pindula

See [[St Mary's Secondary School (Beitbridge)]]. <br/>
 
See [[Distances in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Government==
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Beitbridge''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Kembo Mohadi]] of PF-ZAPU - 13 680 votes.
* [[John Masole Mbedgi]] of Zanu PF - 10 476 votes.
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
Latest revision as of 10:43, 2 June 2022

Beitbridge
Population
 (2009)
26,459

Beitbridge is a Town located in Matabeleland South Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 26,459 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.


See St Mary's Secondary School (Beitbridge).
See Distances in Zimbabwe.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Beitbridge returned to Parliament:


References

