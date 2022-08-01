Pindula

* [[John Masole Mbedgi]] of Zanu PF - 10 476 votes.  
 
* [[John Masole Mbedgi]] of Zanu PF - 10 476 votes.  
  
 
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Beitbridge''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 
* [[Kembo Mohadi]] of Zanu PF with 16 190 votes,
Beitbridge
Population
 (2009)
26,459

Beitbridge is a Town located in Matabeleland South Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 26,459 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.


See St Mary's Secondary School (Beitbridge).
See Distances in Zimbabwe.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Beitbridge returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Beitbridge returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 21 502 or 52.43 %



References

