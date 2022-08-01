Difference between revisions of "Beitbridge"
* [[John Masole Mbedgi]] of Zanu PF - 10 476 votes.
Beitbridge
|Population
(2009)
|26,459
Beitbridge is a Town located in Matabeleland South Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 26,459 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.
See St Mary's Secondary School (Beitbridge).
See Distances in Zimbabwe.
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Beitbridge returned to Parliament:
- Kembo Mohadi of PF-ZAPU - 13 680 votes.
- John Masole Mbedgi of Zanu PF - 10 476 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Beitbridge returned to Parliament:
- Kembo Mohadi of Zanu PF with 16 190 votes,
- Simon Ncube of ZUM with 2 624 votes.
Turnout - 21 502 or 52.43 %