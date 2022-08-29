* [[Malobeli Smith Mbedzi]] of ZAPU with 1 084.

In the '''2000''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Beitbridge''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Beitbridge is a Town located in Matabeleland South Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 26,459 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.



Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Beitbridge returned to Parliament:

Kembo Mohadi of PF-ZAPU - 13 680 votes.

John Masole Mbedgi of Zanu PF - 10 476 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Beitbridge returned to Parliament:

Kembo Mohadi of Zanu PF with 16 190 votes,

Simon Ncube of ZUM with 2 624 votes.

Turnout - 21 502 or 52.43 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Beitbridge returned to Parliament:

Kembo Mohadi of Zanu PF with 12 988 votes,

Seyiso Moyo of MDC with 7 686 votes,

Malobeli Smith Mbedzi of ZAPU with 1 084.