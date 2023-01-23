* [[Thambulo Muleya]], Independent, with 142 votes or 1.53 percent.

* [[Alfheli Mudau]] of ZAPU with 311 votes or 3.36 percent,

* [[John Tlou]] of MDC with 371 votes or 4.01 percent,

* [[Moffat Cephas Ndou]] of MDC-T with 2 241 votes or 24.20 percent,

* [[Metrine Mudau]] of Zanu PF with 6 194 votes or 66.90 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Beitbridge West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* [[Ndishabe Lawrence Tshili]], Independent, with 411 votes or 2.72 percent.

* [[Enos Chibi Tshili]], Independent, with 429 votes or 2.84 percent,

* [[Keabetsoe Dube]] of MDC with 695 votes or 4.60 percent,

* [[Morgan Ncube]] of MDC-T with 3 394 votes or 22.45 percent,

* [[Kembo Mohadi|Kembo Campbell Mohadi]] of Zanu PF with 10 191 votes or 67.40 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Beitbridge East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* [[Malobeli Smith Mbedzi]] of ZAPU with 1 084.

* [[Malobeli Smith Mbedzi]] of ZAPU with 1 084.

* [[Seyiso Moyo]] of MDC with 7 686 votes,

* [[Seyiso Moyo]] of MDC with 7 686 votes,

Beitbridge is a Town located in Matabeleland South Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 26,459 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.



See St Mary's Secondary School (Beitbridge).

See Distances in Zimbabwe.



Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Beitbridge returned to Parliament:

Kembo Mohadi of PF-ZAPU - 13 680 votes.

John Masole Mbedgi of Zanu PF - 10 476 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Beitbridge returned to Parliament:

Kembo Mohadi of Zanu PF with 16 190 votes,

Simon Ncube of ZUM with 2 624 votes.

Turnout - 21 502 or 52.43 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Beitbridge returned to Parliament:

Kembo Mohadi of Zanu PF with 12 988 votes,

Seyiso Moyo of MDC with 7 686 votes,

Malobeli Smith Mbedzi of ZAPU with 1 084.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Beitbridge East returned to Parliament:

Total 15 120 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Beitbridge West returned to Parliament:

Metrine Mudau of Zanu PF with 6 194 votes or 66.90 percent,

Moffat Cephas Ndou of MDC-T with 2 241 votes or 24.20 percent,

John Tlou of MDC with 371 votes or 4.01 percent,

Alfheli Mudau of ZAPU with 311 votes or 3.36 percent,

Thambulo Muleya, Independent, with 142 votes or 1.53 percent.

Total 9 259 votes