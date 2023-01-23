Pindula

* [[Seyiso Moyo]] of MDC with 7 686 votes,
 
* [[Seyiso Moyo]] of MDC with 7 686 votes,
 
* [[Malobeli Smith Mbedzi]] of ZAPU with 1 084.
 
* [[Malobeli Smith Mbedzi]] of ZAPU with 1 084.
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Beitbridge East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Kembo Mohadi|Kembo Campbell Mohadi]] of Zanu PF with 10 191 votes or 67.40 percent,
* [[Morgan Ncube]] of MDC-T with 3 394 votes or 22.45 percent,
* [[Keabetsoe Dube]] of MDC with 695 votes or 4.60 percent,
* [[Enos Chibi Tshili]], Independent, with 429 votes or 2.84 percent,
* [[Ndishabe Lawrence Tshili]], Independent, with 411 votes or 2.72 percent.
'''Total''' '''15 120 votes'''
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Beitbridge West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Metrine Mudau]] of Zanu PF with 6 194 votes or 66.90 percent,
* [[Moffat Cephas Ndou]] of MDC-T with 2 241 votes or 24.20 percent,
* [[John Tlou]] of MDC with 371 votes or 4.01 percent,
* [[Alfheli Mudau]] of ZAPU with 311 votes or 3.36 percent,
* [[Thambulo Muleya]], Independent, with 142 votes or 1.53 percent.
'''Total''' '''9 259 votes'''
  
 
==References==

Beitbridge
Population
 (2009)
26,459

Beitbridge is a Town located in Matabeleland South Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 26,459 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.


See St Mary's Secondary School (Beitbridge).
See Distances in Zimbabwe.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Beitbridge returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Beitbridge returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 21 502 or 52.43 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Beitbridge returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Beitbridge East returned to Parliament:

Total 15 120 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Beitbridge West returned to Parliament:

Total 9 259 votes

References

