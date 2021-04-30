|description= Bekezela “Becky” Dube is a Zimbabwean casting director, casting agent, TV host, chaplain and extras coordinator based in South Africa. Becky is the founding owner of Becky Casting Agency that operates in South Africa.

Bekezela “Becky” Dube

Bekezela “Becky” Dube is a Zimbabwean casting director, casting agent, TV host, chaplain and extras coordinator based in South Africa. Becky is the founding owner of Becky Casting Agency that operates in South Africa.

Background

Becky Dube comes from Dula Village in Matopo District.[1]

Career

Becky Casting Agency

She was a hairdresser in South Africa for 15 years before she established Becky Casting Agency. Through her casting agency, she serves as a middleman for production companies by finding the talent they need for various roles. The agency specialises in different niches such as theatre performers, commercial actors, films and television show actors or extras.

As a casting agent, she managed to get Madam Boss on SABC1 soapie UBettina Wethu. Her other client is Madlela Skhobokhobo. As a producer, she produced a feature about racism with Chris Gande, an American-based Zimbabwean. In an interview with The Chronicle in March 2021, she said she had produced a talk show about gender-based violence tiled Wumanvue and was looking for broadcasters to license.[1]

Philanthropy

Becky Dube gave jobs to more than 50 school children from Highlands Boys High in Orange Grove, Johannesburg, South Africa to take part in an international movie.

This benefited them a lot as they were listed in Disney Kids International. She said she assists HIV patients at Tsakani Hospital in Edenvale with food every time they collect their medication and she also goes there to be with them and give support. She is also a mother at the Mother Theresa Children’s Home in Yeoville.[1]