Articles You Might Like 
Bekithemba Mpofu
BornBekithemba Mpofu
(1970-12-22) December 22, 1970 (age 52)
Hwange
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Member of Parliament
TitleMember of Parliament
Political partyZimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front


Bekithemba Mpofu is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Hwange constituency.

Personal Details

Born: on 22 December 1970 in Hwange.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Mpofu started politics in 1990 as a youth in Umguza and held a position of Security in the Youth District. He transferred to Hwange West District where he was a cell chairman and he was promoted to a District Treasurer.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange West returned to Parliament:

  • Bekithemba Mpofu of Zanu PF with 6 864 votes or 48.83 percent,
  • Gift Mabhena of MDC-T with 5 541 votes or 39.42 percent,
  • Godfrey Dube of MDC with 1 401 votes or 9.97 percent,
  • Ditshoni Nkomo of ZAPU with 251 votes or 1.79 percent,.

Total 14 057 votes

Events

Further Reading

References

