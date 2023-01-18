Difference between revisions of "Bekithemba Mpofu"
Latest revision as of 12:58, 18 January 2023
|Bekithemba Mpofu
|Born
|Bekithemba Mpofu
December 22, 1970
Hwange
|Occupation
|Title
|Member of Parliament
|Political party
|Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front
Bekithemba Mpofu is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Hwange constituency.
Personal Details
Born: on 22 December 1970 in Hwange.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
Mpofu started politics in 1990 as a youth in Umguza and held a position of Security in the Youth District. He transferred to Hwange West District where he was a cell chairman and he was promoted to a District Treasurer.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange West returned to Parliament:
- Bekithemba Mpofu of Zanu PF with 6 864 votes or 48.83 percent,
- Gift Mabhena of MDC-T with 5 541 votes or 39.42 percent,
- Godfrey Dube of MDC with 1 401 votes or 9.97 percent,
- Ditshoni Nkomo of ZAPU with 251 votes or 1.79 percent,.
Total 14 057 votes