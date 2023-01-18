Pindula

==Service/Career==
 
'''Mpofu''' started politics in '''1990''' as a youth in [[Umguza]] and held a position of Security in the Youth District. He transferred to [[Hwange West]] District where he was a cell chairman and he was promoted to a District Treasurer.  
'''Mpofu''' started politics in '''1990''' as a youth in [[Umguza]] and held a position of Security in the Youth District. He transferred to [[Hwange]] West District where he was a cell chairman and he was promoted to a District Treasurer.  
  
 
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Hwange]] West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Hwange]] West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  

Bekithemba Mpofu is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Hwange constituency.

Personal Details

Born: on 22 December 1970 in Hwange.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Mpofu started politics in 1990 as a youth in Umguza and held a position of Security in the Youth District. He transferred to Hwange West District where he was a cell chairman and he was promoted to a District Treasurer.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange West returned to Parliament:

  • Bekithemba Mpofu of Zanu PF with 6 864 votes or 48.83 percent,
  • Gift Mabhena of MDC-T with 5 541 votes or 39.42 percent,
  • Godfrey Dube of MDC with 1 401 votes or 9.97 percent,
  • Ditshoni Nkomo of ZAPU with 251 votes or 1.79 percent,.

Total 14 057 votes

