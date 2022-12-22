Difference between revisions of "Bekithemba Ndlovu"
== Football career ==
In his career with the [[Zimbabwe]] national team, Ndlovu was part of the team that qualified for the AFCON which were held in Tunisia in 2004. The team was coached by [[Sunday Chidzambwa]] and captained by [[Peter Ndlovu]].
==References==
Bekithemba Ndlovu
|August 9, 1979
Bulawayo
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Highlanders Football Club
Bekithemba Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean soccer personality who once played for Highlanders Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League and also for The Warriors.
Background
Ndlovu was born on 9 August in 1979 in Bulawayo.
Football career
Playing Career
In his career with the Zimbabwe national team, Ndlovu was part of the team that qualified for the AFCON finals which were held in Tunisia in 2004. The team was coached by Sunday Chidzambwa and captained by Peter Ndlovu.
- 1997: Highlanders Football Club
- 2004: Moroka Swallows (South Africa)
- 2005: Platinum Stars: (South Africa)
- 2008: Black Aces
- 2009: Bantu Rovers
- 2010: Highlanders.[1]
Coaching Career
Bhekithemba Ndlovu, a former Warriors left-back, worked at Highlanders Football Club as an assistant coach.
In December 2022, it was reported that Ndlovu had been appointed as one of the assistants to Green Fuel Football Club's head coach Lloyd Mutasa.[2]
References
- ↑ , Bekithemba Ndlovu,Transfer Market, retrieved:20 Apr 2015"
- ↑ , Tawanda Tafirenyika,Green Fuel ropes in former Bosso coach Bhekithemba Ndlovu, Published: 20 December 2022, Retrieved: 22 December 2022