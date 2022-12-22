In December 2022, it was reported that Ndlovu had been appointed as one of the assistants to Green Fuel Football Club's head coach [[Lloyd Mutasa]].<ref name="NewsDay">, Tawanda Tafirenyika,[https://www.newsday.co.zw/sport/article/200005243/green-fuel-ropes-in-former-bosso-coach-bhekithemba-ndlovu Green Fuel ropes in former Bosso coach Bhekithemba Ndlovu], Published: 20 December 2022, Retrieved: 22 December 2022</ref>

Bhekithemba Ndlovu, a former Warriors left-back, worked at Highlanders Football Club as an assistant coach.

In his career with the [[Zimbabwe]] national team, Ndlovu was part of the team that qualified for the AFCON finals which were held in Tunisia in 2004. The team was coached by [[Sunday Chidzambwa]] and captained by [[Peter Ndlovu]].

In his career with the [[Zimbabwe]] national team, Ndlovu was part of the team that qualified for the AFCON final which were held in Tunisia in 2004. The team was coached by [[Sunday Chidzambwa]] and captained by [[Peter Ndlovu]].

Bekithemba Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean soccer personality who once played for Highlanders Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League and also for The Warriors.

Background

Ndlovu was born on 9 August in 1979 in Bulawayo.

Playing Career

In his career with the Zimbabwe national team, Ndlovu was part of the team that qualified for the AFCON finals which were held in Tunisia in 2004. The team was coached by Sunday Chidzambwa and captained by Peter Ndlovu.

1997: Highlanders Football Club

2004: Moroka Swallows (South Africa)

2005: Platinum Stars: (South Africa)

2008: Black Aces

2009: Bantu Rovers

2010: Highlanders.[1]

Coaching Career

Bhekithemba Ndlovu, a former Warriors left-back, worked at Highlanders Football Club as an assistant coach.

In December 2022, it was reported that Ndlovu had been appointed as one of the assistants to Green Fuel Football Club's head coach Lloyd Mutasa.[2]

References



