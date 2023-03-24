He has worked together with Mutasa and they will continue working together to meet the objectives and targets of the team.</blockquote >

Bekithemba Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean soccer personality who once played for Highlanders Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League and also for The Warriors.

Background

Ndlovu was born on 9 August in 1979 in Bulawayo.

Playing Career

In his career with the Zimbabwe national team, Ndlovu was part of the team that qualified for the AFCON finals which were held in Tunisia in 2004. The team was coached by Sunday Chidzambwa and captained by Peter Ndlovu.

1997: Highlanders Football Club

2004: Moroka Swallows (South Africa)

2005: Platinum Stars: (South Africa)

2008: Black Aces

2009: Bantu Rovers

2010: Highlanders.[1]

Coaching Career

Bhekithemba Ndlovu, a former Warriors left-back, worked at Highlanders Football Club as an assistant coach.

In December 2022, it was reported that Ndlovu had been appointed as one of the assistants to Green Fuel Football Club's head coach Lloyd Mutasa.[2]

On 22 March 2023, Green Fuel announced that it had elevated Ndlovu to the position of head coach, taking over from Lloyd Mutasa who had guided the club to its maiden season in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League. Mutasa was appointed the club's technical director.

Green Fuel gained promotion unbeaten in their 30-game marathon in the Eastern Region Division One Soccer League in 2022.

Their first match in the top flight was a 1-0 defeat to Yadah at the National Sports Stadium on 20 March 2023.

Confirming Ndlovu'selevation from the assistant coach’s role, Green Fuel’s board chairman Fredson Moyo, said:

The decision to reshuffle (the technical dep[artment) was not in any way influenced by our defeat to Yadah. We value Lloyd Mutasa for the stellar job he has done in helping us gain promotion, that’s why we have decided to promote him from head coach to technical director. He is the one who will oversee the entire technical team and will be the strategic driver as we move forward. Bhekitemba Ndlovu is taking over responsibilities of a head coach and will make decisions on training, team selection, game management and all other responsibilities in his job description. Bheki is already familiar with the team, having joined the team in early pre-season as the first assistant coach. He has worked together with Mutasa and they will continue working together to meet the objectives and targets of the team.

