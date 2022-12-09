During his tenure with the MDC T, he was initially suspended by the party following suspicions that he was working the likes of [[Tendai Biti]] and [[Elton Mangoma]] who were said to have been plotting the ouster of party president, [[Morgan Tsvangirai]]. <ref name = "thezimmail">Nkosana Sibanda [http://www.thezimmail.co.zw/2014/04/22/mdc-t-bulawayo-youth-in-turmoil/ MDC-T Bulawayo youth in turmoil], ''The Zimbabwe Mail'', Published: April 22, 2014, Retrieved: March 19, 2015</ref> The expulsion of Nyathi had also been preceded by a suspension in which a cocktail of allegations ranging from corruption, fraud and bringing the name of the party into disrepute, abuse of office, misappropriation of funds, sabotage , boycotting presidential rallies and collaborating with the police against the party.<ref name = "news of the south">[http://newsofthesouth.com/mdc-t-youth-provincial-council-suspends-chairperson-bekithemba-nyathi/ MDC T Youth Provincial Council Suspends Chairperson Bekithemba Nyathi ], ''News of the South'', Published: April 19, 2014 , Retrieved: March 19 , 2015</ref> Bekithemba was also alleged to have turned party offices into a brothel.

Nyathi rose to prominence within the rank and file of the [[MDC-T]] through the party's youth league before he was elected into the house of assembly. During his tenure with the MDC T, he was initially suspended by the party following suspicions that he was working the likes of [[Tendai Biti]] and [[Elton Mangoma]] who were said to have been plotting the ouster of party president, [[Morgan Tsvangirai]].<ref name="thezimmail">Nkosana Sibanda [http://www.thezimmail.co.zw/2014/04/22/mdc-t-bulawayo-youth-in-turmoil/ MDC-T Bulawayo youth in turmoil], ''The Zimbabwe Mail'', Published: April 22, 2014, Retrieved: March 19, 2015</ref> The expulsion of Nyathi had also been preceded by a suspension in which a cocktail of allegations ranging from corruption, fraud and bringing the name of the party into disrepute, abuse of office, misappropriation of funds, sabotage, boycotting presidential rallies and collaborating with the police against the party.<ref name="news of the south">[http://newsofthesouth.com/mdc-t-youth-provincial-council-suspends-chairperson-bekithemba-nyathi/ MDC T Youth Provincial Council Suspends Chairperson Bekithemba Nyathi], ''News of the South'', Published: April 19, 2014, Retrieved: March 19, 2015</ref> Bekithemba was also alleged to have turned party offices into a brothel

Bekithemba Nyathi was a Member of Parliament for Mpopoma-Pelandaba constituency, elected in 2013.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Pelandaba–Mpopoma returned to Parliament:

Bekithemba Nyathi of MDC–T with 6 024 votes or 59.87 percent,

of MDC–T with 6 024 votes or 59.87 percent, Joseph Tshuma of Zanu PF with 2 122 votes or 21.09 percent,

Duduzile Dube of MDC–N with 964 votes or 9.58 percent,

8 others with 951 votes or 9.45 percent.

Total 10 061 votes

Events

2014 Suspension

During his tenure with the MDC T, he was initially suspended by the party following suspicions that he was working the likes of Tendai Biti and Elton Mangoma who were said to have been plotting the ouster of party president, Morgan Tsvangirai. [1] The expulsion of Nyathi had also been preceded by a suspension in which a cocktail of allegations ranging from corruption, fraud and bringing the name of the party into disrepute, abuse of office, misappropriation of funds, sabotage, boycotting presidential rallies and collaborating with the police against the party.[2] Bekithemba was also alleged to have turned party offices into a brothel.

