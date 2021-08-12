Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Belvedere"

Page Discussion
 
Line 3: Line 3:
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
 +
'''Belvedere''' has a large Asian community of Indian origin in the area.
  
Belvedere has a huge Asian community of Indian origin in the area. There are two colleges, [[Harare Institute of Technology]] and [[Belvedere Technical Teachers' College]].
+
Education in the area includes:
 
+
[[Harare Institute of Technology]]. <br/>
 +
[[Belvedere Technical Teachers' College]]. <br/>
 +
[[Westridge High School]]. <br/>
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Latest revision as of 11:41, 12 August 2021

Belvedere is a suburb of Harare. Belvedere is situated to the west of Harare's central business district and connects the city centre to the more western suburbs of Warren Park and Mbare and the National Sports Stadium.


Background

Belvedere has a large Asian community of Indian origin in the area.

Education in the area includes: Harare Institute of Technology.
Belvedere Technical Teachers' College.
Westridge High School.

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Belvedere&oldid=109298"