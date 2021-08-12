Difference between revisions of "Belvedere"

Belvedere has a huge Asian community of Indian origin in the area . There are two colleges, [[Harare Institute of Technology]] and [[Belvedere Technical Teachers' College]].

Belvedere is a suburb of Harare. Belvedere is situated to the west of Harare's central business district and connects the city centre to the more western suburbs of Warren Park and Mbare and the National Sports Stadium.





Background

