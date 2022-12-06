Difference between revisions of "Belvedere"
Belvedere is a suburb of Harare. Belvedere is situated to the west of Harare's central business district and connects the city centre to the more western suburbs of Warren Park and Mbare and the National Sports Stadium.
Background
Belvedere has a large Asian community, much of Indian origin in it.
Education in the area includes:
- Harare Institute of Technology.
- Belvedere Technical Teachers' College.
- Westridge High School.
- TelOne Centre for Learning.