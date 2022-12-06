Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Belvedere"

Page Discussion
 
Line 9: Line 9:
 
* [[Belvedere Technical Teachers' College]]. <br/>
 
* [[Belvedere Technical Teachers' College]]. <br/>
 
* [[Westridge High School]]. <br/>
 
* [[Westridge High School]]. <br/>
 +
* [[TelOne]] Centre for Learning.
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Latest revision as of 06:52, 6 December 2022

Belvedere is a suburb of Harare. Belvedere is situated to the west of Harare's central business district and connects the city centre to the more western suburbs of Warren Park and Mbare and the National Sports Stadium.


Background

Belvedere has a large Asian community, much of Indian origin in it.

Education in the area includes:

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Belvedere&oldid=121563"