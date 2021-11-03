On ''' 18 March 2014 ''' , it was reported that there was massive embezzlement of the college's funds by the accountant from ''' 2009 ''' to ''' 2012 ''' who dodged students issuing them fake receipts pocketing their money meant for the school.<ref name="EVER">Everson Mushava, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2014/03/18/corruption-rocks-belvedere-teachers-college/ Corruption rocks Belvedere Teachers’ College], "Newsday", Published:18 Mar 2014,Retrieved:13 February 2015"</ref> It was also reported that the accountant was also working in cohorts with the interim members of the accounts department in shady deals duping the college of about US$500 000.<ref name="EVER"/>

Belvedere Technical Teachers' College is an institution which trains aspiring secondary school teachers in both academic and technical subjects. Before 1992, each student was offered an academic subject and a technical subject. Later the program was split into two - that is technical (4-year program) and academic (2-year for post-Advanced Level or 3-year, program for post-Ordinary Level) candidates.

See List of Teachers' Colleges in Zimbabwe.



Establishment and Growth

The institution was established in 1982, becoming the first technical college to be constructed after independence. An American representative donated Z$6 million to the Ministry of Education, Sport, Arts and Culture which was then being led by Dzingai Mutumbuka for the erection of secondary schools in rural areas.[1] Mr. Mutumbuka however suggested that the money was to be used to construct a teachers college. In 1982, Belvedere Technical Teachers' College was constructed in Belvedere.[1] The institution has evolved over the years and it enrolls more than 2 000 students each term.

The college also offers Bachelor of Education Degrees in Science and Mathematics through the open distance and e-learning (ODEL) process under the auspices of the University of Zimbabwe (UZ).[2]

The first Principal was Keith Youds. In 1985, Dr. Henry Moyana was Principal. Mr. S. Madzokere then took over from Moyana. Mrs.Jane Makawa then took over after Mr. S. Madzokere followed by Mr. P. T. Masendeke, who is currently the Principal of the College.[1]

Enrollment Requirements

The institution enrols students with a General Certificate In Education with at least 5 Ordinary Level Passes including English Language and Mathematics.Holders other qualifications such as Advanced level and National Certificates are also enrolled in different programs.[3]

Departments

College Sport

The college offers more than ten sporting codes of which students are obliged to participate.

Education which is fragmented into four sections namely;

Physical Education Theory of Education Humanities Natural Sciences

Technical vocation

This department offers the following courses;

Building Technology Woodwork Technology Mechanical Engineering Clothing and Textile Information and Technology Technical Graphics Tourism and Hospitality Management

Scandals

In January 2013, the college failed to enrol more than 200 students who were admitted to the college. Some of them had paid their full tuition fees only to be told that the college had enroled enough students for the January 2013 intake.[4]

On 18 March 2014, it was reported that there was massive embezzlement of the college's funds by the accountant from 2009 to 2012 who dodged students issuing them fake receipts pocketing their money meant for the school.[5] It was also reported that the accountant was also working in cohorts with the interim members of the accounts department in shady deals duping the college of about US$500 000.[5]















