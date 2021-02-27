Ben Chest is a Zimbabwean model.

Background

Real Name

Ben Chest's real name is Bernard Ndlovu.[1]

Wife

Ben Chest is married.[1]

Career

He began modelling in 2008 as a freelancer before he was snapped up by Edgars Stores to model their clothes. He then joined AM Modelling Agency in 2014 who groomed him until he left three years later and now became a freelancer again.

Ben Chest has appeared on the runway in Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Africa and Zambia. In 2020 he won the Mr Zimbabwe pageant. As the winner of the Mr Zimbabwe pageant, he was chosen to represent Zimbabwe at the Mister Africa Continental that will take place in Ghana from 20 to 27 September 2021. He was selected as Mr Zimbabwe brand ambassador by Mr Zim Board in Harare under Zimbabwe Models Awards. [1][2]

Awards

He has won Most Handsome Model, Best Promotional Model in Zimbabwe, Best Male Model in Bulawayo, and Mr Zimbabwe.[1]