Ben Chest

Ben Chest is an award-winning Zimbabwean model. He appeared in Jah Prayzah's Sadza Nemuriwo video.

Background

Real Name

Ben Chest's real name is Bernard Ndlovu.[1]

Wife

Ben Chest is married.[1]

Career

He began modelling in 2008 as a freelancer before he was snapped up by Edgars Stores to model their clothes. He then joined AM Modelling Agency in 2014 who groomed him until he left three years later and now became a freelancer again.

Ben Chest has appeared on the runway in Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Africa and Zambia. In 2020 he won the Mr Zimbabwe pageant. As the winner of the Mr Zimbabwe pageant, he was chosen to represent Zimbabwe at the Mister Africa Continental that will take place in Ghana from 20 to 27 September 2021. He was selected as Mr Zimbabwe brand ambassador by Mr Zim Board in Harare under Zimbabwe Models Awards. [1][2]

He appeared in Jah Prayzah's Sadza Nemuriwo video where he played the role of Jah Prayzah’s brother in a lobola ceremony.[3]

Awards

He has won Most Handsome Model, Best Promotional Model in Zimbabwe, and Mr Zimbabwe.[1] Ben Chest won the Roil Bulawayo Arts Award male model of the year award.[3]