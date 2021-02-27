Difference between revisions of "Ben Chest"
Latest revision as of 10:50, 27 February 2021
Ben Chest is an award-winning Zimbabwean model. He appeared in Jah Prayzah's Sadza Nemuriwo video.
Background
Real Name
Ben Chest's real name is Bernard Ndlovu.[1]
Wife
Ben Chest is married.[1]
Career
He began modelling in 2008 as a freelancer before he was snapped up by Edgars Stores to model their clothes. He then joined AM Modelling Agency in 2014 who groomed him until he left three years later and now became a freelancer again.
Ben Chest has appeared on the runway in Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Africa and Zambia. In 2020 he won the Mr Zimbabwe pageant. As the winner of the Mr Zimbabwe pageant, he was chosen to represent Zimbabwe at the Mister Africa Continental that will take place in Ghana from 20 to 27 September 2021. He was selected as Mr Zimbabwe brand ambassador by Mr Zim Board in Harare under Zimbabwe Models Awards. [1][2]
He appeared in Jah Prayzah's Sadza Nemuriwo video where he played the role of Jah Prayzah’s brother in a lobola ceremony.[3]
Awards
He has won Most Handsome Model, Best Promotional Model in Zimbabwe, and Mr Zimbabwe.[1] Ben Chest won the Roil Bulawayo Arts Award male model of the year award.[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Grant Moyo, Ben Chest willing to work, The Standard, Published: April 12, 2020, Retrieved: February 27, 2021
- ↑ Bongani Ndlovu, Ben Chest to represent Zimbabwe in Ghana, The Chronicle, Published: February 26, 2021, Retrieved: February 27, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 Bubelo Moyo, Ben Chest opens up on working with Jah Prayzar, B-Metro, Published: August 2, 2019, Retrieved: February 27, 2021