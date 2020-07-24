Difference between revisions of "Ben Hlatshwayo"

From Pindula
Justice  Ben Hlatshwayo was appointed as a Judge of the High Court in the year 2000.  He was promoted to the Supreme Court in 2013.  In the same year, Hlatshwayo  was also appointed as a judge of the Constitutional Court.<ref name="Judicial1">[http://jsc.org.zw/judges/supreme-court/    Supreme Court], '' Judicial Service Commission Website, Retrieved: December 12 2016''</ref><br/><br/>
 
Justice  Ben Hlatshwayo was appointed as a Judge of the High Court in the year 2000.  He was promoted to the Supreme Court in 2013.  In the same year, Hlatshwayo  was also appointed as a judge of the Constitutional Court.<ref name="Judicial1">[http://jsc.org.zw/judges/supreme-court/    Supreme Court], '' Judicial Service Commission Website, Retrieved: December 12 2016''</ref><br/><br/>
  
Justice

Ben Hlatshwayo

Ben Hlatshwayo is a Zimbabwean judge and a justice of the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe.

Legal Career

Justice Ben Hlatshwayo was appointed as a Judge of the High Court in the year 2000. He was promoted to the Supreme Court in 2013. In the same year, Hlatshwayo was also appointed as a judge of the Constitutional Court.[1]

Events

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Ben Hlatshwayo was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

  • Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.

Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.

  • Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
  • Masvingo US$26,4 million,
  • Manicaland US$18 million
  • Midlands US$14 million.

Ben Hlatshwayo is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Judges”. According to the list, he is owing US$49,801.00. [2]





References

  1. Supreme Court, Judicial Service Commission Website, Retrieved: December 12 2016
  2. https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020
