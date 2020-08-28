The Chipinge drama series, ''Gaza'', explores topical issues that are familiar to local audiences, as the production, helmed by experienced hands Yeukai Ndarimani and Mahaka, focuses on child marriages and gender based violence in urban and peri-urban settings. The production is shot in Gaza Township, in the town centre and in growth points around Chipinge.<ref name="sundaynews">Bruce Ndlovu, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/ben-mahaka-for-small-screen-return/], ''The Sunday News, Published: 25 November, 2018, Accessed: 28 August, 2020''</ref>

Mahaka recently premiered the trailer of ''Gaza'', product of the Zim Digital Migration programme that is sponsored by the Zimbabwe government through the [[Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services]], on his social media page.

After enthralling Zimbabweans with such television productions as Gringo the troublemaker, Studio 263 and Battle of the Chefs, veteran director and actor Ben Mahaka is set to make another attempt at winning the hearts of small screen lovers with ''Gaza'', a production set and made in [[Chipinge]].

Mahaka played the role of Tom Mbambo in Studio 263 which was the biggest television show in Zimbabwe since 2001. Previously, Mahaka had also featured in the movie [[Yellow Card Movie ]], which was a hit during the late 1990s. In 2011, Mahaka worked with a musician [[Hope Masike]] and directed the video for song "Tioneiwo Shewe". In September 2014, Mahaka worked with a musician cum comedian Kapfupi in a tevision commercial.<ref name="facebook">, [https://www.facebook.com/ben.mahaka Ben Mahaka],''Ben Mahaka Facebook'', retrieved:7 Apr 2015"</ref >

Mahaka played the role of Tom Mbambo in Studio 263 which was the biggest television show in Zimbabwe since 2001. Previously, Mahaka had also featured in the movie [[Yellow Card]], which was a hit during the late 1990s. In 2011, Mahaka worked with a musician [[Hope Masike]] and directed the video for song "Tioneiwo Shewe". In September 2014, Mahaka worked with a musician cum comedian Kapfupi in a tevision commercial.<ref name="facebook">, [https://www.facebook.com/ben.mahaka Ben Mahaka],''Ben Mahaka Facebook'', retrieved:7 Apr 2015"</ref>

Mahaka is married to Imelda Mudekuneye and the couple has two kids together.<ref name="standard">N. Muzofa, [http://www.thestandard.co.zw/2010/09/17/i-need-to-put-tom-mbambo-to-sleep-for-good/ ‘I need to put Tom Mbambo to sleep for good'],''Standard'', published:17 Sept 2010,retrieved:7 Apr 2015"</ref>

Mahaka is married to Imelda Mudekuneye and the couple has two kids together.<ref name="standard">N. Muzofa, [http://www.thestandard.co.zw/2010/09/17/i-need-to-put-tom-mbambo-to-sleep-for-good/ ‘I need to put Tom Mbambo to sleep for good'],''Standard'', published:17 Sept 2010,retrieved:7 Apr 2015"</ref>

Ben Mahaka is an award-winning Zimbabwean actor, director and producer who rose to fame while playing the role of Tom Mbambo in the popular Zimbabwean soap opera Studio 263.

Background

Mahaka is married to Imelda Mudekuneye and the couple has two kids together.[1]

Career

Acting career

Mahaka played the role of Tom Mbambo in Studio 263 which was the biggest television show in Zimbabwe since 2001. Previously, Mahaka had also featured in the movie Yellow Card Movie, which was a hit during the late 1990s. In 2011, Mahaka worked with a musician Hope Masike and directed the video for song "Tioneiwo Shewe". In September 2014, Mahaka worked with a musician cum comedian Kapfupi in a tevision commercial.[2]

Directing and Writing

After enthralling Zimbabweans with such television productions as Gringo the troublemaker, Studio 263 and Battle of the Chefs, veteran director and actor Ben Mahaka is set to make another attempt at winning the hearts of small screen lovers with Gaza, a production set and made in Chipinge.

Mahaka recently premiered the trailer of Gaza, product of the Zim Digital Migration programme that is sponsored by the Zimbabwe government through the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, on his social media page.

The Chipinge drama series, Gaza, explores topical issues that are familiar to local audiences, as the production, helmed by experienced hands Yeukai Ndarimani and Mahaka, focuses on child marriages and gender based violence in urban and peri-urban settings. The production is shot in Gaza Township, in the town centre and in growth points around Chipinge.[3]

Videos

Picture Gallery

Ben-Mahaka1

Mahaka Ben

Filmography

Stdio263: Acting

Yellow Card: Acting

Odium: Directing

Worked with Freddy Manjalima on a television Commercial

Lazarus Boora the Movie:Director

Hope Masike Music Video: Directing. [2]

Gaza (Director and Writer)

Awards

Mahaka has 5 National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) nominations for Directing and Acting. He also got a (NAMA) for Most Outstanding Music Video 2009.[4]



Mahaka is now working in the directing and producing scenes with different production houses in advertising, development communication, corporate and entertainment circles.[1] His latest productions include his work with Kapfupi on a television commercial as well as Hope Masike's video for a song titled Tioneiwo.