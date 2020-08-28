Difference between revisions of "Ben Mahaka"
Mahaka is married to Imelda Mudekuneye and the couple has two kids together.<ref name="standard">N. Muzofa, [http://www.thestandard.co.zw/2010/09/17/i-need-to-put-tom-mbambo-to-sleep-for-good/ ‘I need to put Tom Mbambo to sleep for good'],''Standard'', published:17 Sept 2010,retrieved:7 Apr 2015"</ref>
== Acting career ==
==Acting career==
== Filmography ==
* [[Pretty Xaba]]
* [[Anne Nhira]]
* [[Tatenda Mavetera]]
Ben Mahaka
|Born
|Zimbabwe
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|
|Years active
|1990s to present
|Known for
|Acting: Studio 263 and Yellow Card
Ben Mahaka is an award-winning Zimbabwean actor, director and producer who rose to fame while playing the role of Tom Mbambo in the popular Zimbabwean soap opera Studio 263.
Contents
Background
Mahaka is married to Imelda Mudekuneye and the couple has two kids together.[1]
Career
Acting career
Mahaka played the role of Tom Mbambo in Studio 263 which was the biggest television show in Zimbabwe since 2001. Previously, Mahaka had also featured in the movie Yellow Card Movie, which was a hit during the late 1990s. In 2011, Mahaka worked with a musician Hope Masike and directed the video for song "Tioneiwo Shewe". In September 2014, Mahaka worked with a musician cum comedian Kapfupi in a tevision commercial.[2]
Directing and Writing
After enthralling Zimbabweans with such television productions as Gringo the troublemaker, Studio 263 and Battle of the Chefs, veteran director and actor Ben Mahaka is set to make another attempt at winning the hearts of small screen lovers with Gaza, a production set and made in Chipinge.
Mahaka recently premiered the trailer of Gaza, product of the Zim Digital Migration programme that is sponsored by the Zimbabwe government through the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, on his social media page.
The Chipinge drama series, Gaza, explores topical issues that are familiar to local audiences, as the production, helmed by experienced hands Yeukai Ndarimani and Mahaka, focuses on child marriages and gender based violence in urban and peri-urban settings. The production is shot in Gaza Township, in the town centre and in growth points around Chipinge.[3]
Videos
Picture Gallery
Filmography
- Stdio263: Acting
- Yellow Card: Acting
- Odium: Directing
- Worked with Freddy Manjalima on a television Commercial
- Lazarus Boora the Movie:Director
- Hope Masike Music Video: Directing.[2]
- Gaza (Director and Writer)
Awards
Mahaka has 5 National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) nominations for Directing and Acting. He also got a (NAMA) for Most Outstanding Music Video 2009.[4]
Mahaka is now working in the directing and producing scenes with different production houses in advertising, development communication, corporate and entertainment circles.[1] His latest productions include his work with Kapfupi on a television commercial as well as Hope Masike's video for a song titled Tioneiwo.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 N. Muzofa, ‘I need to put Tom Mbambo to sleep for good',Standard, published:17 Sept 2010,retrieved:7 Apr 2015"
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 , Ben Mahaka,Ben Mahaka Facebook, retrieved:7 Apr 2015"
- ↑ Bruce Ndlovu, [1], The Sunday News, Published: 25 November, 2018, Accessed: 28 August, 2020
- ↑ author, Ben Mahaka,Ben Mahaka LinkedIn Profile, retrieved:7 Apr 2015"