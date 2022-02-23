In July 2018, Ben Tafirenyika was elected to Ward 17 Bindura RDC, for Zanu PF with 1343 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 17 Bindura RDC with 1342 votes, beating Maxwell Marisawu of MDC Alliance with 672 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]