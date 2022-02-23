Difference between revisions of "Ben Tafirenyika"
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Ben Tafirenyika''' was elected to Ward 17 Bindura RDC, for Zanu PF with 1343 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age,...")
In July 2018, Ben Tafirenyika was elected to Ward 17 Bindura RDC, for Zanu PF with 1343 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 17 Bindura RDC with 1342 votes, beating Maxwell Marisawu of MDC Alliance with 672 votes. [1]
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022