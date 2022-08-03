Background

Benjamin Mabenge was a Zimbabwean Liberation War Veteran. At the time of his death on the 1st of August 2022, he was a Zimbabwe National Army Brigadier-General (Retired). Mabenge whose Chimurenga name was Cde Freddie Matanga was buried at the National Heroes Acre on the 3rd of August 2022.[1]

Career and Education

He went to Zambia in 1974 to join the liberation struggle and received military training at Mgagao in Tanzania, and Mozambique between 1974 and 1981.

In 1976, he became ZANLA General Staff (Special Task) as Political Commissar for Tangwena sector, Manica province. In the same year, he was in the ZANLA High Command as Field Operational Commander in Gaza. Between 1979 and 1981 he was ZANU PF Chief Representative to the Middle East, based in Damascus, Syria.

After independence, he resumed his educational studies through correspondence with Rapid Results College.

He later acquired a Diploma in Business with the Professional Institute of Administration and Commerce of Southern Africa as well as the Sales and Modern Marketing Management with Transworld Tutorial College, and other courses with the Zimbabwe Defence Staff College.

Brig-Gen Mabenge later became a board member of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Services Commission from 2014 to 2019, board member for Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation from 2010 to 2014 and deputy general manager for Anjin Diamond Mining Company between 2010 and 2013, among other companies he served.

He also held different portfolios in ZANU PF.

