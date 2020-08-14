Difference between revisions of "Benjamin Masakadze"

In July 2018, Benjamin Masakadze was elected to Ward 2 Bikita RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2064 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Bikita RDC with 2064 votes, beating Atanasia Kunaka of MDC-Alliance with 943 votes and Turai Kunzeno of NPP with 53 votes. [1]

