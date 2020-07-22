Difference between revisions of "Benjamin Muvuti"

He died on 24 December 2015 after he succumbed to renal failure at the [[United Bulawayo Hospitals]] (UBH) after battling diabetes. He was buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery.

Benjamin Burman Muvuti

Benjamin Burman Chibarinya Muvuti was a prominent Bulawayo businessman and Zanu-PF member. He was one of the pioneer pre-independence young business persons. He grew to be a prominent businessman in Bulawayo. He was a prominent insurance sales man. He was the best insurance sales man not only in Rhodesia but Central Africa.[1]

Background

Due to his prominence in insurance sales he was invited to round table insurance conferences in Montreal, Canada between 1971 and 1981. He was one of the most successful salesmen in pre-independence Zimbabwe managing to break racial barriers. He managed to venture into business by opening a foam rubber manufacturing company which became the second largest in the country.

Benjamin Burman Muvuti was described as a unifier and employment creator who dedicated his life to developing the southern region of Zimbabwe. He knew no political, tribal grounds when it came to assisting Zimbabweans, especially Bulawayo residents. He was dedicated and readily available to assist, advise the party without expecting any rewards, such as positions. Because of his zeal for development, he worked very closely with most senior national political leaders such as the late Father Zimbabwe Joshua Nkomo, Joseph Msika and John Nkomo. He also worked with other late national heroes like Nathan Shamuyarira, Enos Nkala and Maurice Nyagumbo. He was declared a liberation hero.

Business

He was the founder and owner of Bestafoam Private Limited Company, formed in 1985 and supplying foam rubber and furniture countrywide.[2] He also made significant contributions in business circles where he mentored several locals into starting companies and is said to be one of the first to grasp issues of empowering the locals. He was one of the very successful insurance brokers and nurtured renowned locals in the same business.

He introduced young people like the late Hebson Nyashanu who later introduced people like Chief Bango into the insurance business. There are many others who were empowered by Muvuti before a number of blacks could understand what empowerment entailed.[3]

Death

He died on 24 December 2015 after he succumbed to renal failure at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) after battling diabetes. He was buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery.





References