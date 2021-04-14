Benjamin Rukanda is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of a faction of the People's Democratic Party led by Lucia Matibenga.

Career

Biti Recall

As PDP Secretary-General, Mukanda wrote a letter to Parliament recalling Tendai Biti and five others who include; Settlement Chikwinya, Kucaca Pulu, Sithelihliwe Mahlangu, Regai Tsunga, and William Mudzimure.[1]

The recalls came after High Court judge, Justice Sylvia Chirawu-Mugomba, said the PDP faction led by Lucia Matibenga has the power to recall the party’s MPs and councillors who have joined the post-election MDC-Alliance party led by Nelson Chamisa.

On 14 April 2021, the High Court ruled that Rukanda was not from PDP. Jacob Mafume told a publication that as PDP they were in the process of getting the order to serve the Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda.[2]