Benjamin Rukanda is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of a faction of the People's Democratic Party led by Lucia Matibenga.
Career
Biti Recall
As PDP Secretary-General, Mukanda wrote a letter to Parliament recalling Tendai Biti and five others who include; Settlement Chikwinya, Kucaca Pulu, Sithelihliwe Mahlangu, Regai Tsunga, and William Mudzimure.[1]
The recalls came after High Court judge, Justice Sylvia Chirawu-Mugomba, said the PDP faction led by Lucia Matibenga has the power to recall the party’s MPs and councillors who have joined the post-election MDC-Alliance party led by Nelson Chamisa.
On 14 April 2021, the High Court ruled that Rukanda was not from PDP. Jacob Mafume told a publication that as PDP they were in the process of getting the order to serve the Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda.[2]
References
- ↑ OpenParly, Twitter, Published: March 17, 2021, Retrieved: March 17, 2021
- ↑ Lovemore, Tendai Biti Bounces Back To Parliament, Pindula, Published: April 14, 2021, Retrieved: April 14, 2021