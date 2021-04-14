|description= Benjamin Rukanda is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of a faction of the People's Democratic Party led by Lucia Matibenga. In March 2021 he recalled Tendai Biti and five others from Parliament. However, on 14 April 2021, the High Court ruled that Rukanda was not from PDP rendering the recall invalid.

On 14 April 2021, the [[High Court]] ruled that Rukanda was not from PDP. [[Jacob Mafume]] told a publication that as PDP they were in the process of getting the order to serve the Speaker of the National Assembly [[Jacob Mudenda]].<ref name="PN">Lovemore, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/04/14/tendai-biti-bounces-back-to-parliament/ Tendai Biti Bounces Back To Parliament], ''Pindula'', Published: April 14, 2021, Retrieved: April 14, 2021</ref>

The recalls came after High Court judge, Justice [[ Sylvia Chirawu-Mugomba ]] , said the PDP faction led by Lucia Matibenga has the power to recall the party’s MPs and councillors who have joined the post-election [[ MDC Alliance ]] party led by [[ Nelson Chamisa ]] .

As PDP Secretary-General, Mukanda wrote a letter to [[Parliament of Zimbabwe|Parliament]] recalling [[Tendai Biti]] and five others who include; [[Settlement Chikwinya]], [[Kucaca Pulu]], [[Sithelihliwe Mahlangu]], [[Regai Tsunga]], and [[William Mudzimure]].<ref name="O">[https://twitter.com/OpenParlyZw/status/1372173186385784835 OpenParly], ''Twitter'', Published: March 17, 2021, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>

'''Benjamin Rukanda''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of a faction of the [[People's Democratic Party]] led by [[Lucia Matibenga]].

Career

Biti Recall

