Difference between revisions of "Benjamin Rukanda"
|−
'''Benjamin Rukanda''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of a faction of the [[People's Democratic Party]] led by [[Lucia Matibenga]].
==Career==
==Career==
As PDP Secretary-General, Mukanda wrote a letter to [[Parliament of Zimbabwe|Parliament]] recalling [[Tendai Biti]] and five others who include; [[Settlement Chikwinya]], [[Kucaca Pulu]], [[Sithelihliwe Mahlangu]], [[Regai Tsunga]], and [[William Mudzimure]].<ref name="O">[https://twitter.com/OpenParlyZw/status/1372173186385784835 OpenParly], ''Twitter'', Published: March 17, 2021, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>
The recalls came after High Court judge, Justice Sylvia Chirawu-Mugomba, said the PDP faction led by Lucia Matibenga has the power to recall the party’s MPs and councillors who have joined the post-election MDC Allianceparty led by Nelson Chamisa.
On 14 April 2021, the [[High Court]] ruled that Rukanda was not from PDP. [[Jacob Mafume]] told a publication that as PDP they were in the process of getting the order to serve the Speaker of the National Assembly [[Jacob Mudenda]].<ref name="PN">Lovemore, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/04/14/tendai-biti-bounces-back-to-parliament/ Tendai Biti Bounces Back To Parliament], ''Pindula'', Published: April 14, 2021, Retrieved: April 14, 2021</ref>
Latest revision as of 12:20, 14 April 2021
Benjamin Rukanda is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of a faction of the People's Democratic Party led by Lucia Matibenga. In March 2021 he recalled Tendai Biti and five others from Parliament. However, on 14 April 2021, the High Court ruled that Rukanda was not from PDP rendering the recall invalid.
Career
Biti Recall
As PDP Secretary-General, Mukanda wrote a letter to Parliament recalling Tendai Biti and five others who include; Settlement Chikwinya, Kucaca Pulu, Sithelihliwe Mahlangu, Regai Tsunga, and William Mudzimure.[1]
The recalls came after High Court judge, Justice Sylvia Chirawu-Mugomba, said the PDP faction led by Lucia Matibenga has the power to recall the party’s MPs and councillors who have joined the post-election MDC Alliance party led by Nelson Chamisa.
On 14 April 2021, the High Court ruled that Rukanda was not from PDP. Jacob Mafume told a publication that as PDP they were in the process of getting the order to serve the Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda.[2]
References
- ↑ OpenParly, Twitter, Published: March 17, 2021, Retrieved: March 17, 2021
- ↑ Lovemore, Tendai Biti Bounces Back To Parliament, Pindula, Published: April 14, 2021, Retrieved: April 14, 2021