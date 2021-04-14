|description= Benjamin Rukanda is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of a faction of the People's Democratic Party led by Lucia Matibenga. In March 2021 he recalled Tendai Biti and five others from Parliament. However, on 14 April 2021, the High Court ruled that Rukanda was not from PDP rendering the recall invalid.

Benjamin Rukanda is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of a faction of the People's Democratic Party led by Lucia Matibenga. In March 2021 he recalled Tendai Biti and five others from Parliament. However, on 14 April 2021, the High Court ruled that Rukanda was not from PDP rendering the recall invalid.

Career

Biti Recall

As PDP Secretary-General, Mukanda wrote a letter to Parliament recalling Tendai Biti and five others who include; Settlement Chikwinya, Kucaca Pulu, Sithelihliwe Mahlangu, Regai Tsunga, and William Mudzimure.[1]

The recalls came after High Court judge, Justice Sylvia Chirawu-Mugomba, said the PDP faction led by Lucia Matibenga has the power to recall the party’s MPs and councillors who have joined the post-election MDC Alliance party led by Nelson Chamisa.

On 14 April 2021, the High Court ruled that Rukanda was not from PDP. Jacob Mafume told a publication that as PDP they were in the process of getting the order to serve the Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda.[2]