Benjani was born on August 13, 1978 to Malawian parents. His father Amos Mwaruwari passed away in 2015.<ref name="a"/> He is married to Thembi and the couple has four children

'''Benjani "Undertaker" Mwaruwari''' is a Zimbabwean born former footballer. He has played for various clubs in Europe, clubs such as Auxerre of France and Manchester City of England. He also had an outstanding career with the [[Zimbabwe National Soccer Team]] known as the [[Warriors]].

Background

Coaching Qualifications

Benjani Mwaruwari completed his UEFA A coaching licence in 2021. He was in the same class with ex-professional footballers Christopher Samba and Mark Hughes.[2]

Benjani started his football career at Young Blood, then joined Highlanders Football Club juniors before moving to Lulu Rovers Football Club and eventually Air Zimbabwe Jets.[1] He got his big break when he signed for Jomo Cosmos of South Africa. Benjani did not play long for Cosmos as he made a move to join Grasshoppers Zurich in Switzerland.[3] From then on Benjani played for many other clubs around Europe such as Manchester City and Auxerre. He also had a very impressive international career with the Warriors scoring crucial goals. One of his career highlights was when he scored one of the goals at the Africa Cup Of Nations against Ghana. Mwaruwari was also captain of the Warriors up to the time that he retired.[4] In total Benjani has 44 caps with the national team scoring 22 goals in the process. When Mwaruwari stopped playing in England, he came to South Africa where he wound up his football career playing for Bidvest Wits. He has played along some of the best footballers to play the game of football, the list includes Nwanku Kanu, Robinho, Pablo Zabaleta, Vincent Kompany, Sol Campbell, Djibril Cisse and Kalilou Fadiga.[5]

Benjani was also part of the Clemence Westerhof coached Zimbabwe U23 team.

Accolades

Premier Soccer League Player of the year (South Africa 2001)

2000 COSAFA Cup Winner

Trivia

On 25 September 2002, Benjani became the first Zimbabwean to score a goal in the UEFA Champions League.[6]

Clubs Played for

AJ Auxerre FC

Manchester City FC

Portsmouth FC

Jomo Cosmos FC

Highlanders Football Club

Blackburn Rovers FC

Sunderland FC

Bidvest Wits

Return to Pompey as Academy Coach

The ever-popular striker is completing his coaching badges with the Blues’ under-16s rather than earmarked to rediscover the first-team’s goal touch. Benjani is assisting Shaun North in coaching sessions on a twice-weekly basis to meet Uefa A licence criteria. The former Zimbabwe international is scheduled to remain with Pompey for another six weeks, enabling him to fulfil requirements of 40 hours practical work. Benjani, who scored 20 goals in 94 games during his Fratton Park career, is eyeing a coaching career, either in England or in his native Zimbabwe.

Based in Ringwood, he has retained close links with his former club through son Benjani junior, who is on Pompey’s books. The youngster, also a striker, represents the under-16 side his father is presently coaching.[7]