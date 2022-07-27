The club confirmed that Mwaruwari’s assistant [[Bongani Mafu]] would also be leaving the club.

The three wins came against relegation-fighting teams - [[ZPC Kariba Football Club]], [[Tenax SC]] and [[Bulawayo City]].

He was fired on 25 July 2022 after presiding over 13 matches. He won three games, drew six times and lost four games <ref name="Herald">Tadious Manyepo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/ngezi-experiment-backfires/ Ngezi experiment backfires], ''The Herald'', Published: 26 March 2022, Retrieved 27 July 2022</ref>..

He could not sit on the bench as he does not hold the required CAF A coaching badge but Ngezi Platinum Stars successfully applied for a waiver from the [[Zimbabwe Football Association]] [[(ZIFA)]] <ref name="Soccer24">Lawrence Mangenje, [https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2022/07/26/for-ngezi-platinum-benjani-was-a-gamble-which-didnt-pay-off/ For Ngezi Platinum, Benjani was a gamble which didn’t pay off], ''Soccer24'', Published: 26 July 2022, Retrieved 27 July 2022</ref>.

Mwaruwari replaced the highly-rated coach [[Rodwell Dhlakama]] despite having no previous club managerial experience even in the Northern Region Division One.

He, however, did not travel to Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in January 2022 after failing to take part in the Warriors' preparations and instead, worked as a pundit at SuperSport during the tournament.

In December 2021, Mwaruwari was drafted into the Warriors’ technical team as one of the assistant coaches to interim [[Norman Mapeza]] <ref name="Chronicle">Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/benjani-drafted-into-warriors-technical-team/ Benjani drafted into Warriors technical team], ''Chronicle'', Published: 23 December 2021, Retrieved 27 July 2022</ref>.

His role was, however, short-lived as Logarusic was fired a few months later and the technical team disbanded.

He became the third assistant, along with [[Tonderai Ndiraya]] and [[Lloyd Chitembwe]].

Mwaruwari was appointed assistant coach of the Zimbabwe senior national team on 24 August 2021 to work under Croatian head coach, [[Zdravko Logarusic]] <ref name="T Herald">Eddie Chikamhi, [https://www.herald.co.zw/mwaruwari-appointed-warriors-assistant-coach/ Mwaruwari appointed Warriors assistant coach], ''The Herald'', Published: 25 August 2021, Retrieved 27 July 2022</ref>.

Benjani "Undertaker" Mwaruwari is a Zimbabwean born former footballer. He has played for various clubs in Europe, clubs such as Auxerre of France and Manchester City of England. He also had an outstanding career with the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team known as the Warriors.

Background

Benjani was born on August 13, 1978 to Malawian parents. His father Amos Mwaruwari passed away in 2015.[1] He is married to Thembi and the couple has four children

Coaching Qualifications

Benjani Mwaruwari completed his UEFA A coaching licence in 2021. He was in the same class with ex-professional footballers Christopher Samba and Mark Hughes.[2]

Benjani started his football career at Young Blood, then joined Highlanders Football Club juniors before moving to Lulu Rovers Football Club and eventually Air Zimbabwe Jets.[1] He got his big break when he signed for Jomo Cosmos of South Africa. Benjani did not play long for Cosmos as he made a move to join Grasshoppers Zurich in Switzerland.[3] From then on Benjani played for many other clubs around Europe such as Manchester City and Auxerre. He also had a very impressive international career with the Warriors scoring crucial goals. One of his career highlights was when he scored one of the goals at the Africa Cup Of Nations against Ghana. Mwaruwari was also captain of the Warriors up to the time that he retired.[4] In total Benjani has 44 caps with the national team scoring 22 goals in the process. When Mwaruwari stopped playing in England, he came to South Africa where he wound up his football career playing for Bidvest Wits. He has played along some of the best footballers to play the game of football, the list includes Nwanku Kanu, Robinho, Pablo Zabaleta, Vincent Kompany, Sol Campbell, Djibril Cisse and Kalilou Fadiga.[5]

Benjani was also part of the Clemence Westerhof-coached Zimbabwe U23 team.

Coaching Career

Assistant coach Takesure Chiragwi was named as interim coach assisted by Kifton Kadurira.

Accolades

Premier Soccer League Player of the year (South Africa 2001)

2000 COSAFA Cup Winner

Trivia

On 25 September 2002, Benjani became the first Zimbabwean to score a goal in the UEFA Champions League.[11]

Clubs Played for

AJ Auxerre FC

Manchester City FC

Portsmouth FC

Jomo Cosmos FC

Highlanders Football Club

Blackburn Rovers FC

Sunderland FC

Bidvest Wits

Return to Pompey as Academy Coach

MWaruwari coached Portsmouth's under-16s whilst he was doing the UEFA badges. Benjani assisted Shaun North in coaching sessions on a twice-weekly basis to meet Uefa A licence criteria. He was at Portsmouth FC for more than six weeks, enabling him to fulfil requirements of 40 hours of practical work. [12]