Latest revision as of 12:47, 13 August 2020
|Benjani Mwaruwari
Benjani Mwaruwari
|Born
|Benjani Mwaruwari
August 13, 1978
Bulawayo
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Education
|Mhali Primary School
|Occupation
|Notable work
|Played for and Captained the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team
|Predecessor
|Peter Ndlovu
|Spouse(s)
|Thembi
|Children
|Colines, Benjani Junior, Belle and Tiyezhe
|Parent(s)
|Amos Mwaruwari
Benjani "Undertaker" Mwaruwari is a Zimbabwean born footballer. He has played for various clubs in Europe,clubs such as Auxerre of France and Manchester City of England. He also had an outstanding career with the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team known as the Warriors.
Background
Benjani was born on August 13, 1978 to Malawian parents. His father Amos Mwaruwari passed away in 2015.[1] He is married to Thembi and the couple has four children
Football career
Benjani started his football career at Young Blood, then joined Highlanders Football Club juniors before moving to Lulu Rovers Football Club and eventually Air Zimbabwe Jets.[1] He got his big break when he signed for Jomo Cosmos of South Africa. Benjani did not play long for Cosmos as he made a move to join Grasshoppers Zurich in Switzerland.[2] From then on Benjani played for many other clubs around Europe such as Manchester City and Auxerre. He also had a very impressive international career with the Warriors scoring crucial goals. One of his career highlights was when he scored one of the goals at the Africa Cup Of Nations against Ghana. Mwaruwari was also captain of the Warriors up to the time that he retired.[3] In total Benjani has 44 caps with the national team scoring 22 goals in the process. When Mwaruwari stopped playing in England, he came to South Africa where he wound up his football career playing for Bidvest Wits. He has played along some of the best footballers to play the game of football, the list includes Nwanku Kanu, Robinho, Pablo Zabaleta, Vincent Kompany, Sol Campbell, Djibril Cisse and Kalilou Fadiga.[4]
Benjani was also part of the Clemence Westerhof coached Zimbabwe U23 team.
Accolades
- Premier Soccer League Player of the year (South Africa 2001)
- 2000 COSAFA Cup Winner
Trivia
On 25 September 2002, Benjani became the first Zimbabwean to score a goal in the UEFA Champions League.[5]
Clubs Played for
- AJ Auxerre FC
- Manchester City FC
- Portsmouth FC
- Jomo Cosmos FC
- Highlanders Football Club
- Blackburn Rovers FC
- Sunderland FC
- Bidvest Wits
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Benjani Mwaruwari, family and football, Bulawayo 24News, Published: April 6, 2013, Retrieved: February 13, 2015
- ↑ The Truth About: Benjani Mwaruwari, New Zimbabwe, Published: July 29, 2009, Retrieved: February 13, 2015
- ↑ BENJANI MWARUWARI, ZimLegends, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 13, 2015
- ↑ Michael Madyira Benjani revisits England days, The Standard, Published: August 31, 2014, Retrieved: February 13, 2015
- ↑ Enock Muchinjo Which Zimbos have played in the Uefa Champions League?, Daily News, Published: May 7, 2014, Retrieved: February 16, 2015