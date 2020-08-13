−

Benjani started his football career at [[ Young Blood ]] , then joined [[Highlanders Football Club]] juniors before moving to [[ Lulu Rovers Football Club ]] and eventually [[Air Zimbabwe Jets ]].<ref name="a">[http://bulawayo24.com/index-id-sports-sc-soccer-byo-28551.html Benjani Mwaruwari, family and football], ''Bulawayo 24News'', Published: April 6, 2013, Retrieved: February 13, 2015</ref> He got his big break when he signed for Jomo Cosmos of South Africa. Benjani did not play long for Cosmos as he made a move to join Grasshoppers Zurich in Switzerland.<ref name="b">[http://www.newzimbabwe.com/sports-712-The+Truth+About+Benjani+Mwaruwari/sports.aspx The Truth About: Benjani Mwaruwari], ''New Zimbabwe'', Published: July 29, 2009, Retrieved: February 13, 2015</ref> From then on Benjani played for many other clubs around Europe such as Manchester City and Auxerre. He also had a very impressive international career with the warriors scoring goals. One of his career highlights was when he scored one of the goals at the Africa Cup Of Nations against Ghana. Mwaruwari was also captain of the warriors up to the time that he retired.<ref name="g">[http://zimlegends.com/football/players/benjani-mwaruwari/ BENJANI MWARUWARI], ''ZimLegends'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 13, 2015</ref> In total Benjani has 44 caps with the national team scoring 22 goals in the process. When Mwaruwari stopped playing in England, he came to South Africa where he wound up his football career. He has played along some of the best footballers to play the game of football, the list includes Nwanku Kanu, Robinho, Pablo Zabaleta, Vincent Kompany, Sol Campbell, Djibril Cisse and Kalilou Fadiga.<ref name>Michael Madyira [http://www.thestandard.co.zw/2014/08/31/benjani-revisits-england-days/ Benjani revisits England days], ''The Standard'', Published: August 31, 2014, Retrieved: February 13, 2015</ref>

