Benjani Mwaruwari Jr is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for English Club Yeovil Town Football Club. He is the son of Manchester City, Portsmouth and Auxerre forward Benjani Mwaruwari.[1]

Career

References

  1. CONTRACT | Benjani Jr signs professional terms with Yeovil Town, Sam Collard, published: 17 October 2022, retrieved: 19 October 2022
