Difference between revisions of "Benjani Mwaruwari Jr"
|
(Created page with "Benjani Mwaruwari Jr is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for English Club Yeovil Town Football Club. He is the son of Manchester City, Portsmouth and Auxerre forward Benjani...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 14:10, 19 October 2022
Benjani Mwaruwari Jr is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for English Club Yeovil Town Football Club. He is the son of Manchester City, Portsmouth and Auxerre forward Benjani Mwaruwari.[1]
Career
References
- ↑ CONTRACT | Benjani Jr signs professional terms with Yeovil Town, Sam Collard, published: 17 October 2022, retrieved: 19 October 2022