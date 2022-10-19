|description= Benjani Mwaruwari Jr is the son of Zimbabwean football legend Benjani Mwaruwari.

Benjani Jr made his first Somerset Premier Cup debut from the substitutes bench.

He was also the top scorer Yeovil as the Under 18’s won the national college seven-a-side tournament.

Benjani Jr moved to Yeovil from Portsmouth in January 2020 and the following season scored 25 goals and managed 16 assists in 30 games for the Under-18s.

On 17 October 2022, Yeovil Town announced that Benjani Jr had signed his first professional contract with English fifth-tier side.

Benjani Mwaruwari Jr is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for English Club Yeovil Town Football Club. He is the son of Manchester City, Portsmouth and Auxerre forward Benjani Mwaruwari.<ref name="Yeovil Town FC">[https://www.ytfc.net/contract-benjani-jr-signs-professional-terms-with-yeovil-town/ CONTRACT | Benjani Jr signs professional terms with Yeovil Town], ''Sam Collard'', published: 17 October 2022, retrieved: 19 October 2022</ref>

Benjani Mwaruwari Jr is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for English Club Yeovil Town Football Club. He is the son of Manchester City, Portsmouth and Auxerre forward Benjani Mwaruwari.<ref name="Yeovil Town FC">[https://www.ytfc.net/contract-benjani-jr-signs-professional-terms-with-yeovil-town/ CONTRACT | Benjani Jr signs professional terms with Yeovil Town], ''Sam Collard'', published: 17 October 2022, retrieved: 19 October 2022</ref>

| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| spouse = <!-- Use article title or common name -->

| criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->

| title = <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->

| weight = <!-- ""X kg"", ""X lb"" or ""X st Y lb"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| height = <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m"" or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

| known_for = The son of former Warriors captain

| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->

| burial_place = <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| birth_date = <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_name = Benjani Mwaruwari Jr <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| image = Benjani Mwaruwari Jr.jpg <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Benjani Mwaruwari Jr <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

Benjani Mwaruwari Jr is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for English Club Yeovil Town Football Club. He is the son of Manchester City, Portsmouth and Auxerre forward Benjani Mwaruwari.[1]

Career

On 17 October 2022, Yeovil Town announced that Benjani Jr had signed his first professional contract with English fifth-tier side.

Benjani Jr moved to Yeovil from Portsmouth in January 2020 and the following season scored 25 goals and managed 16 assists in 30 games for the Under-18s.

He was also the top scorer Yeovil as the Under 18’s won the national college seven-a-side tournament.

Benjani Jr made his first Somerset Premier Cup debut from the substitutes bench.

References